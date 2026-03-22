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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Notre Dame High pitchers (from left) Peter Jackson, JuJu Diaz-Jones, AJ LaSota and Beckett Berg pose for a photo.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High’s (from left) Peter Jackson, JuJu Diaz-Jones, AJ LaSota and Beckett Berg have pitched the Knights to a 10-0 start.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the fifth week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0): Five shutouts in seven games; 1

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-0): Big week for Malayke Matsumoto; 4

3. CORONA (7-0): Anthony Murphy hits for cycle, then comes close again; 2

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1): Headed to North Carolina for National Invitational; 3

5. NORCO (7-1): Three-game series with King this week; 5

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-3): Bishop Alemany exposes pitching issues; 6

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-2-1): 6-0 start in Sunset League; 8

8. GAHR (5-4-1): Three-game series with La Mirada; 7

9. SIERRA CANYON (9-3): Brayden Goldstein has become a top hitter; 9

10. ROYAL (9-1): Sixteen-strikeout performance from Dustin Dunwoody vs. Simi Valley; 10

11. AQUINAS (6-0): Three-game sweep of Arrowhead Christian; 11

12. SANTA MARGARITA (9-2): Freshman Cooper Holland provides lift after losing Brody Schumaker to injury; 12

13. BISHOP ALEMANY (8-3): Warriors about to get stronger by adding Mikey Martinez on Friday; NR

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14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2): Opens Marmonte League vs. Newbury Park; 15

15. SOUTH HILLS (10-1): Big series vs. San Dimas this week; 16

16. CYPRESS (8-3): League showdown this week with Foothill; 17

17. LA MIRADA (8-2): Kaden Corns is 3-0 with 2.17 ERA; 18

18. AYALA (8-1): Three-game series with Glendora; 19

19. EL DORADO (8-5): Xavi Cadena has four home runs; 14

20. THOUSAND OAKS (10-0): Three-game series vs. Calabasas; 21

21. NEWPORT HARBOR (9-2): Took two of three from Corona del Mar; 22

22. SOUTH TORRANCE (10-0): Two-game series with El Segundo this week; 24

23. FOOTHILL (9-3): Pitching has been outstanding; NR

24. SERVITE (7-3): Three-game series with Santa Margarita this week; NR

25. CORONA SANTIAGO (9-2): Striker Pence is contributing with his arm and bat; NR

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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