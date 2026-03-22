The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the fifth week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0): Five shutouts in seven games; 1
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-0): Big week for Malayke Matsumoto; 4
3. CORONA (7-0): Anthony Murphy hits for cycle, then comes close again; 2
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1): Headed to North Carolina for National Invitational; 3
5. NORCO (7-1): Three-game series with King this week; 5
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-3): Bishop Alemany exposes pitching issues; 6
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-2-1): 6-0 start in Sunset League; 8
8. GAHR (5-4-1): Three-game series with La Mirada; 7
9. SIERRA CANYON (9-3): Brayden Goldstein has become a top hitter; 9
10. ROYAL (9-1): Sixteen-strikeout performance from Dustin Dunwoody vs. Simi Valley; 10
11. AQUINAS (6-0): Three-game sweep of Arrowhead Christian; 11
12. SANTA MARGARITA (9-2): Freshman Cooper Holland provides lift after losing Brody Schumaker to injury; 12
13. BISHOP ALEMANY (8-3): Warriors about to get stronger by adding Mikey Martinez on Friday; NR
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2): Opens Marmonte League vs. Newbury Park; 15
15. SOUTH HILLS (10-1): Big series vs. San Dimas this week; 16
16. CYPRESS (8-3): League showdown this week with Foothill; 17
17. LA MIRADA (8-2): Kaden Corns is 3-0 with 2.17 ERA; 18
18. AYALA (8-1): Three-game series with Glendora; 19
19. EL DORADO (8-5): Xavi Cadena has four home runs; 14
20. THOUSAND OAKS (10-0): Three-game series vs. Calabasas; 21
21. NEWPORT HARBOR (9-2): Took two of three from Corona del Mar; 22
22. SOUTH TORRANCE (10-0): Two-game series with El Segundo this week; 24
23. FOOTHILL (9-3): Pitching has been outstanding; NR
24. SERVITE (7-3): Three-game series with Santa Margarita this week; NR
25. CORONA SANTIAGO (9-2): Striker Pence is contributing with his arm and bat; NR