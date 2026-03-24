Prep talk: Royal lacrosse players help raise funds to fight blood cancer
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Four Royal lacrosse players aren’t just focusing on their afternoon matches. They’ve joined forces trying to raise funds to fight blood cancer. Their goal is $100,000.
Miranda Torres, Lauren Reed , Maya Ramachandran and Keely Park are the students engaged in the work. They have also helped Royal move into first place in the Marmonte League with an 8-0 record.
Here’s a link to Park’s appeal.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.