Prep talk: Royal lacrosse players help raise funds to fight blood cancer

Four Royal lacrosse players aren’t just focusing on their afternoon matches. They’ve joined forces trying to raise funds to fight blood cancer. Their goal is $100,000.

Miranda Torres, Lauren Reed , Maya Ramachandran and Keely Park are the students engaged in the work. They have also helped Royal move into first place in the Marmonte League with an 8-0 record.

Here’s a link to Park’s appeal.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

