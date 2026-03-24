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High School Sports

Prep talk: Royal lacrosse players help raise funds to fight blood cancer

Royal lacrosse players helping raise money to fight blood cancer.
Royal lacrosse players helping raise money to fight blood cancer: Miranda Torres, left, Lauren Reed, Maya Ramachandran and Keely Park.
(Park family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Four Royal lacrosse players aren’t just focusing on their afternoon matches. They’ve joined forces trying to raise funds to fight blood cancer. Their goal is $100,000.

Miranda Torres, Lauren Reed , Maya Ramachandran and Keely Park are the students engaged in the work. They have also helped Royal move into first place in the Marmonte League with an 8-0 record.

Here’s a link to Park’s appeal.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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