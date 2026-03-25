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High School Sports

Prep talk: AGBU basketball coach, players headed to Armenia for international competition

AGBU's Ethan Kazanjian, right, holds the ball away from a defender as he looks to pass.
Ethan Kazanjian averaged 15 points for AGBU last season and will be playing for the Armenian U16 national team this summer.
(AGBU)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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For Nareg Kopooshian, the basketball coach at AGBU High in Canoga Park, there’s a big summer ahead. He’s going to be the head coach for the U16 Armenian national team in the FIBA U16 EuroBasket competition July 4-12 in Yerevan.

It’s the first time Armenia is hosting the event.

Los Angeles has the largest Armenian community in the United States with as many as 700,000 people.

Players selected for the training camp in Armenia include Anthony Sarkesian (Chaminade), Anthony Karayan (Village Christian), Ethan Kazanjian (AGBU), Edward Gemjian (La Canada) and Jivan Dorian (AGBU).

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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