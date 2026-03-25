Prep talk: AGBU basketball coach, players headed to Armenia for international competition

Ethan Kazanjian averaged 15 points for AGBU last season and will be playing for the Armenian U16 national team this summer.

For Nareg Kopooshian, the basketball coach at AGBU High in Canoga Park, there’s a big summer ahead. He’s going to be the head coach for the U16 Armenian national team in the FIBA U16 EuroBasket competition July 4-12 in Yerevan.

It’s the first time Armenia is hosting the event.

Los Angeles has the largest Armenian community in the United States with as many as 700,000 people.

Players selected for the training camp in Armenia include Anthony Sarkesian (Chaminade), Anthony Karayan (Village Christian), Ethan Kazanjian (AGBU), Edward Gemjian (La Canada) and Jivan Dorian (AGBU).

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