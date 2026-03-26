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High School Sports

Prep talk: El Camino Real’s Glassman twins lead their teams

Twins Ryan, left, and Remy Glassman pose for a photo.
Twins Ryan and Remy Glassman have been helping lead El Camino Real’s baseball and softball teams, respectively.
(Glassman family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Glassman twins at El Camino Real, baseball outfielder Ryan and softball pitcher Remy, have made huge impacts for their respective teams and continue to compete among themselves for bragging rights in the family.

Ryan, a junior in his first year on varsity, was the top player on the junior varsity team last season. Now he leads the defending City Section champions with a .412 batting average.

Remy, a junior, has 51 strikeouts in 30 innings. She also has hit several home runs in her varsity career, which she seems to use over her brother who has hit none.

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Another sibling in the family, Ethan, is an El Camino Real graduate pitching at Oakland University.

Remy just became an Israeli citizen with the hope of joining the national softball team and pitching in the 2028 Olympic Games.

For now, the twins are pushing each other, which is good for El Camino Real. But sometimes mom and dad have to intervene to remind them it’s good for both to do well when it comes to family bragging rights.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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