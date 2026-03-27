Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep sports roundup: Orange Lutheran advances to National High School Invitational final

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

For the second consecutive game, Orange Lutheran received a walk-off hit, this time in the seventh inning, to send the Lancers into Saturday’s championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Zion Avina delivered the game-winning hit in a 2-1 win over Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel on Friday. Orange Lutheran will play Venice (Fla.), the defending champion, in Saturday’s final.

Orange Lutheran unveiled its big-time pitcher Cooper Sides, a transfer from Red Bluff High. He became eligible on Friday after sitting out the first part of the season. The LSU commit, who throws fastballs in the 90s, went five innings, giving up six hits while striking out three and walking two.

St. John Bosco 11, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian 6: The Braves scored five runs in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie. Noah Everly had three hits and two RBIs. Jack Champlin added two hits and two RBIs. Griffin Tagliaferri threw four scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts.

Harvard-Westlake 17, Trinity 3: Jake Kim hit a two-run home run along with two doubles and finished with three RBIs. Louis Lappe had four hits and three RBIs.

Advertisement

Mira Costa 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Ace Tarango had three hits and Joaquin Scholer contributed two RBIs to help the Mustangs hand Notre Dame (12-1) its first defeat.

Santa Margarita 4, Servite 2: Chase Marlow contributed three hits to help the Eagles win two of three Trinity League games from Servite this week.

Loyola 12, Santa Monica 2: Alejandro Villegas had two hits and three RBIs for the Cubs.

Westlake 2, Agoura 1: Caden Atkinson gave up no hits in five innings to lead the Warrirors.

Maranatha 12, Heritage Christian 0: Trevor Rivas had three hits and four RBIs in a five-inning win.

Viewpoint 10, Monroe 0: The Vikings lost for the first time after a 13-0 start. Spencer Sun went two for two for Viewpoint.

Advertisement

Softball

Orange Lutheran 11, Mater Dei 1: Sierra Nichols went four for five and Rylee Silva struck out seven in the Trinity League win.

Santa Margarita 1, JSerra 0: Lyla Morales threw the shutout to outduel JSerra’s Liliana Escobar, who struck out 13. Clarissa Stayrook drove in the game’s only run in the third inning with a single.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement