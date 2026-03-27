Prep sports roundup: Orange Lutheran advances to National High School Invitational final

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For the second consecutive game, Orange Lutheran received a walk-off hit, this time in the seventh inning, to send the Lancers into Saturday’s championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

DEJA VU!@olubaseball walks it off to go to the #NHSI26 title game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cvtNo78K2V — USA Baseball Events (@USABaseEvents) March 27, 2026

Zion Avina delivered the game-winning hit in a 2-1 win over Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel on Friday. Orange Lutheran will play Venice (Fla.), the defending champion, in Saturday’s final.

‘26 RHP Cooper Sides (@olubaseball) throwing absolute fuel to start, 94-96 & hit 97 here. Rounds out mix w/ CH & SL, both w/ good shape. Lightning fast arm & high end stuff. @LSUbaseball signee #NHSI26 @PG_Draft @California_PG pic.twitter.com/c126W3Txbc — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) March 27, 2026

Orange Lutheran unveiled its big-time pitcher Cooper Sides, a transfer from Red Bluff High. He became eligible on Friday after sitting out the first part of the season. The LSU commit, who throws fastballs in the 90s, went five innings, giving up six hits while striking out three and walking two.

Incredible outing on the mound by Griffin Tagliaferri (@SJBoscoBaseball) in an extra-inning thriller 👏 pic.twitter.com/U72s78G4N1 — USA Baseball Events (@USABaseEvents) March 27, 2026

St. John Bosco 11, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian 6: The Braves scored five runs in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie. Noah Everly had three hits and two RBIs. Jack Champlin added two hits and two RBIs. Griffin Tagliaferri threw four scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts.

Harvard-Westlake 17, Trinity 3: Jake Kim hit a two-run home run along with two doubles and finished with three RBIs. Louis Lappe had four hits and three RBIs.

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Mira Costa 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Ace Tarango had three hits and Joaquin Scholer contributed two RBIs to help the Mustangs hand Notre Dame (12-1) its first defeat.

Santa Margarita 4, Servite 2: Chase Marlow contributed three hits to help the Eagles win two of three Trinity League games from Servite this week.

Loyola 12, Santa Monica 2: Alejandro Villegas had two hits and three RBIs for the Cubs.

Westlake 2, Agoura 1: Caden Atkinson gave up no hits in five innings to lead the Warrirors.

Maranatha 12, Heritage Christian 0: Trevor Rivas had three hits and four RBIs in a five-inning win.

Viewpoint 10, Monroe 0: The Vikings lost for the first time after a 13-0 start. Spencer Sun went two for two for Viewpoint.

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Softball

Orange Lutheran 11, Mater Dei 1: Sierra Nichols went four for five and Rylee Silva struck out seven in the Trinity League win.

Santa Margarita 1, JSerra 0: Lyla Morales threw the shutout to outduel JSerra’s Liliana Escobar, who struck out 13. Clarissa Stayrook drove in the game’s only run in the third inning with a single.