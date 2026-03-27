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High School Sports

Prep talk: Troy Randall of Corona Santiago is becoming a baseball standout

Troy Randall of Corona Santiago High poses for a photo in his uniform on the baseball field.
Junior third baseman Troy Randall of Corona Santiago is hitting .444 and allowed no earned runs in eight innings.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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One month into the high school baseball season, it’s clear that junior third baseman and relief pitcher Troy Randall of Corona Santiago is headed to standout status.

So far, he’s batting .444 with 20 hits and only two strikeouts in 45 at-bats. As a pitcher, he’s given up no earned runs in eight innings with 13 strikeouts.

“He’s just been maturing,” coach Ty De Trinidad said.

Randall showed up as a 6-foot freshman and played junior varsity. Now he’s 6-2 and healthy after a broken foot last year interrupted his first season on varsity.

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He made two terrific defensive plays on Wednesday in a loss to Corona and also had two hits.

His development has been important for Santiago, which is 10-3.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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