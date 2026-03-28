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High School Sports

Prep talk: It’s an NIL battle for hair products

Pitchers Striker Pence, left, of Corona Santiago High and Chris Woodson of Corona High sport long hair.
(Photos by Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Corona High baseball coaches have been joking about seeking an NIL deal for sophomore pitcher Chris Woodson regarding his hair that moves in many directions while blowing in the wind as he tries to keep his hat on.

Think former NFL star Troy Polamalu, who has been featured in Head & Shoulders shampoo commercials showing off his hair.

When Woodson and Corona Santiago’s Striker Pence were facing each other on Wednesday, it was the battle for hair supremacy. Pence still has blond hair sticking out from the back of his hat after he recently got his hair cut.

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“Me and his dad are both bald and both had hair when we were young,” Corona coach Andy Wise said of Woodson. “We’re both not letting him cut it. It’s flowing. He has a 4.0 GPA and is an awesome kid that everyone loves.”

During his days coaching at Granada Hills, starting in the 1970s, Darryl Stroh used to require players to cut their hair to a certain length. Think Army.

As long as Woodson isn’t distracted, Wise is fine with it.

“Be yourself kid,” he tells him.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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