The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the sixth week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-1): Gary Morse had 16-strikeout performance; 4
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-2): Three-game series with Orange Lutheran this week; 1
3. NORCO (10-1): Three-game series with King; 5
4. CORONA (9-1): Two home runs from Anthony Murphy; 3
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (12-1): 12-game winning streak ends; 2
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-4): Two home runs in North Carolina for Jake Kim; 6
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (8-2-1): Dane Cunningham is hitting .458; 7
8. LA MIRADA (11-3): Three-game sweep of Gahr; 17
9. SIERRA CANYON (12-3): 5-2 record in Mission League 9
10. ROYAL (11-1): Dustin Dunwoody is 5-0 with 50 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings and 0.00 ERA; 10
11. AQUINAS (6-2): 13 hits in eight games for Johnny Tena; 11
12. BISHOP ALEMANY (9-4): Warriors finally at full strength; 13
13. AYALA (10-1): Big series with Bonita this week; 18
14. CYPRESS (9-3): 2-0 start in tough Crestview League; 16
15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (10-3): Dane Disney, Carson Sheffer eah have 18 hits; 14
16. SOUTH HILLS (12-2): Took two of three from San Dimas; 15
17. SERVITE (9-4): Took two of three games from Santa Margarita; 24
18. SANTA MARGARITA (12-4): Three-game series with Mater Dei; 12
19. THOUSAND OAKS (12-1): Jake Ange hit two grand slams vs. Calabasas; 20
20. NEWPORT HARBOR (12-2): Big Sunset League series vs. Los Alamitos; 21
21. GANESHA (8-0): Wins over Foothill, Mission Viejo; NR
22. SOUTH TORRANCE (11-1): Headed to San Diego for tournament; 22
23 CORONA SANTIAGO (10-5): Put up strong fight vs. Corona; 25
24. EL DORADO (8-6): Hosting National Classic this week 19
25. GAHR (5-7): Tough schedule taking toll; 8