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High School Sports

Prep talk: Local players reach the Final Four in NCAA men’s and women’s basketball

Brayden Burries is all smiles after his 44-point performance for Eastvale Roosevelt.
Brayden Burries is all smiles after his 44-point performance for Eastvale Roosevelt in the Open Division state championship game last season. Now he’s trying to lead Arizona to an NCAA title.
(Greg Stein For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Final Four in men’s and women’s basketball is scheduled for this weekend, and Southern California has two players to root for who were high school graduates from the area.

McDonald’s All-American Brayden Burries, a freshman at Arizona from Eastvale Roosevelt, has been a key player in the Wildcats’ season, averaging 16.1 points.

Gabriela Jaquez has helped the UCLA’s women’s team reach the Final Four, averaging 13 points a game for the 35-1 Bruins.

The men’s semifinals and final are Saturday and Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The women’s semifinals and final are Friday and Sunday at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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