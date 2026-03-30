Prep talk: Local players reach the Final Four in NCAA men’s and women’s basketball

Brayden Burries is all smiles after his 44-point performance for Eastvale Roosevelt in the Open Division state championship game last season. Now he’s trying to lead Arizona to an NCAA title.

The Final Four in men’s and women’s basketball is scheduled for this weekend, and Southern California has two players to root for who were high school graduates from the area.

Just check out the effort by Brayden Burries on this play. pic.twitter.com/d1gtdeMj7D — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

McDonald’s All-American Brayden Burries, a freshman at Arizona from Eastvale Roosevelt, has been a key player in the Wildcats’ season, averaging 16.1 points.

The turnover ➡️ The easy deuce for Khamenia @DukeMBB makes em pay. pic.twitter.com/Co3YYchJpe — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

Gabriela Jaquez has helped the UCLA’s women’s team reach the Final Four, averaging 13 points a game for the 35-1 Bruins.

The men’s semifinals and final are Saturday and Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The women’s semifinals and final are Friday and Sunday at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.