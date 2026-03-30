Prep sports roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame wins opener at National Classic

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will be relying on pitchers (from left) Peter Jackson, JuJu Diaz-Jones, AJ LaSota and Beckett Berg this week at the National Classic.

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On the first day of the National Classic in Orange County, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame players took care of classes in the morning, drove out to El Dorado High and relied on their bats in a 7-4 opening win over Corona Santiago.

Benett Pace hit a home run and sophomores Jason Taylor and Zane Scott each delivered two-run singles. Closer Malakye Matsumoto had a spectacular seventh inning to pick up the save, striking out all three batters.

Striker Pence homered for Santiago and Troy Randall had two hits.

National Classic quarterfinals Tuesday: Notre Dame vs. Temecula Valley, 1 p.m. at Yorba Linda; Mountain Ridge vs. De La Salle, 4 p.m. at Villa Park; Basic vs. Cypress, 10 a.m. at Yorba Linda; Centennial vs. Arcadia, 4 p.m. at El Dorado. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 31, 2026

Notre Dame (13-1) will face Temecula Valley in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 1 p.m. at Yorba Linda. Mateo Mendoza and Scott Forest combined for the shutout in a 3-0 win over Yorba Linda.

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Arcadia 5, El Dorado 4: The Apaches scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, then held on for the National Classic win. Matt Manzo had a home run in the first inning. Peter Cuoco had eight strikeouts in 7⅔ innings.

Corona Centennial 6, Aquinas 3: Devin Bishop had three hits, including a home run, and Jesse Mendoza contributed two hits and four RBIs for the Huskies. Jaden Walk-Green struck out six in 4⅔ innings.

Servite 5, JSerra 4: Jaden Liu had two RBIs for the 10-4 Friars.

Cypress 7, Damien 2: Nick Nelson threw a complete game with six strikeouts.

De La Salle 6, Bishop Amat 0: Kaleo Jones gave up one hit in five innings with seven strikeouts for De La Salle.

Mountain Ridge 1, Villa Park 0: A run in the fifth inning gave Mountain Ridge the win.

Corona 12, Mt. Carmel 2: Trey Ebel hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs in the five-inning win.

Norco 10, King 0: The Cougars stayed unbeaten in the Big VIII League. Landon Hovermale gave up two hits over six innings. Jordan Ayala went four for four with three RBIs. Dylan Seward and Zion Martinez hit home runs.

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Banning 6, Durango 1: Oscar Chavez struck out five in 5⅔ innings. AJ Herrera went three for three.

Cleveland 6, South Gate 1: Isaac Stone struck out seven in six innings for the 7-8 Cavaliers.

Calabasas 9, Stockton Lincoln 2: Harrison Beck had two hits for the Coyotes.

Newbury Park 10, Thousand Oaks 9: The Panthers, after beating Oaks Christian on Friday, pulled off another Marmonte League upset. They scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, winning it on Carson Richter’s two-run walk-off double. Jameson Berigan went five for five for Thousand Oaks.

Palisades 2, San Fernando 1: Caleb Gitlin struck out 11 in a complete game for the Dolphins.

South Hills 4, Poway 1: Aiden Mirabal threw three scoreless innings of relief to pick up the save for South Hills.

Chatsworth 11, Golden Valley 8: Daniel Chiclayo had three RBIs for the Chancellors.

Bell 9, Escondido 1: The Eagles (13-1) received two hits and two RBIs from Armando Aguilar.

Cathedral 1, St. Monica 0: Emilio Velarde and Nathan Rodarte combined on a nine-inning no-hitter for Cathedral. Velarde threw the first seven innings and Rodarte the final two.