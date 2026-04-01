Prep talk: Finley Suppan rises as a sophomore pitcher for Chaminade

Chaminade pitcher Finley Suppan talks about how her father, former major leaguer Jeff Suppan, has helped her with her pitching.

Finley Suppan on how her father has helped her

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The Suppan name is well known in West Hills. Jeff Suppan was a superstar at Westhills Pony Baseball before moving on to Crespi and having a 17-year career in MLB. His sister, Karen, was once the girls’ volleyball coach at Chaminade. Brother Mike has been a longtime teacher at Chaminade. Jeff still helps at Westhills Pony Baseball.

Now there’s a new Suppan making a name for herself. Jeff’s daughter, Finley, is the star pitcher as a sophomore for Chaminade (10-2-1).

Asked about her father’s contributions, Finley said, “He’s helped me a lot. We’ve had many car rides together. He told me a lot about the mental side of softball. Also how important it is to just focus one pitch at a time as a pitcher and to control the controllable.”

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Chaminade pitcher Finley Suppan about her standout season and the lessons she has learned from her father, former major league pitcher Jeff Suppan. pic.twitter.com/ywK2ZYmOXi — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 3, 2026

Dad is learning it’s much harder to watch his daughter pitch than pitch himself.

“I have to admit I don’t know how my parents and my family watched me pitch for all those years,” Jeff said. “I guess that’s why my mom always kept score and now I do to.”

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Finley’s complete interview will be on Thursday’s edition of Friday Night Live at 5 p.m. via X at LATSondheimer.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.