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High School Sports

Prep talk: Cleveland baseball team is surging with nine-game winning streak

Joshua Pearlstein of Cleveland High gets set in the batter's box.
Joshua Pearlstein of Cleveland High has been contributing as a hitter and pitcher during a nine-game winning streak.
(Cleveland HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Don’t look now but Cleveland High in Reseda is surging in high school baseball with a nine-game winning streak, going from 1-8 to 10-8 on the season. The Cavaliers are surprisingly tied for first place in the West Valley League with 4-1 El Camino Real going into a series next week.

“We’re playing a lot better and it has has to do with things we weren’t sharp at, pitching, playing defense and productive offense,” coach Peter Gunny said.

All-City player Joshua Pearlstein has been contributing with his hitting and pitching. Sophomore pitcher Xander Guiley owns a win over Birmingham and the Patriots’ ace pitcher Carlos Acuna. Sierra Canyon transfer Shiloh Wickliffe has played in only four games but has already shown potential as a hitter. Ezra Preis has come through with some big hits. Freshman Elliot Schoenwald is the starting center fielder and also a relief pitcher.

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Can Cleveland keep it up?

“The kids are playing well,” Gunny said. “They deserve it.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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