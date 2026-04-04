Prep talk: Cleveland baseball team is surging with nine-game winning streak

Joshua Pearlstein of Cleveland High has been contributing as a hitter and pitcher during a nine-game winning streak.

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Don’t look now but Cleveland High in Reseda is surging in high school baseball with a nine-game winning streak, going from 1-8 to 10-8 on the season. The Cavaliers are surprisingly tied for first place in the West Valley League with 4-1 El Camino Real going into a series next week.

“We’re playing a lot better and it has has to do with things we weren’t sharp at, pitching, playing defense and productive offense,” coach Peter Gunny said.

All-City player Joshua Pearlstein has been contributing with his hitting and pitching. Sophomore pitcher Xander Guiley owns a win over Birmingham and the Patriots’ ace pitcher Carlos Acuna. Sierra Canyon transfer Shiloh Wickliffe has played in only four games but has already shown potential as a hitter. Ezra Preis has come through with some big hits. Freshman Elliot Schoenwald is the starting center fielder and also a relief pitcher.

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Can Cleveland keep it up?

“The kids are playing well,” Gunny said. “They deserve it.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.