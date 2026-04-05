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High School Sports

Prep talk: Youth golfers to compete in Drive, Chip and Putt finals

Amber Lee from San Diego poses for a photo.
Amber Lee from San Diego is competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt finals.
(Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The annual national finals for the Drive, Chip and Putt championships will be held Sunday at Augusta (Ga.) National Golf Club, home of the Masters tournament.

Four players from Southern California qualified: Amber Lee (girls 14-15, San Diego), Audrey Zhang (girls 7-9, Diamond Ranch), Queenie Gao (girls 7-9, Lake Forest) and Vincent Cuevas (boys 10-11, Chino Hills).

More than 22,000 kids are Youth on Course members with access to 134 golf courses in Southern California.

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Regional competitions led to Sunday’s championships.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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