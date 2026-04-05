Pitcher Julian Garcia of St. John Bosco High had a pitch recorded at 97 mph on the radar gun this past week.

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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the seventh week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3): Pitcher Julian Garcia showed he’s healthy and in dominant form; 2

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-3): Senior catcher Brady Murrietta is tough, strong and loves to compete; 1

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3. NORCO (12-1): Showdown vs. St. John Bosco at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Boras Classic; 3

4. CORONA (11-1): Opens Boras Classic versus JSerra; 4

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-4): James Tronstein is heating up at the plate; 6

6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (11-2-1): Oilers are 9-0 in the Sunset League; 7

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-3): Pitcher Lachlan Clark showed he can be a starter; 5

8. SIERRA CANYON (12-3): Senior second baseman Greyson Gullage is coming back from injury; 9

9. LA MIRADA (13-4): Next up is 11-5 Servite on Friday; 8

10. ROYAL (14-2): Twenty-one hits for catcher Peyton Visage; 10

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (10-4): Warriors ready to keep moving up; 12

12. AYALA (12-1): Will be tested this week at Boras Classic; 13

13. CYPRESS (12-4): Two freshmen starting in the field; 14

14. GANESHA (11-0): Ryan Lemmon Foundation tournament champion; 21

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (12-4): Tied for first in Marmonte League; 15

16. SOUTH HILLS (14-4): Went 2-2 in San Diego tournament; 16

17. SERVITE (11-5): Won two of three from both JSerra and Santa Margarita; 17

18. SANTA MARGARITA (14-5): Tyler George is 7-0 with two walks in 41-1/3 innings; 18

19. NEWPORT HARBOR (15-2): Playing in Boras Classic this week; 20

20. THOUSAND OAKS (14-3): Gavin Berigan is hitting .500 with 21 hits; 19

21. LINFIELD CHRISTIAN (16-1); Beat La Mirada on walk-off hit; NR

22. GAHR (8-7-1): Swept Bellflower last week; 25

23. FOOTHILL (14-6): Four straight wins, including over Tustin and La Habra; NR

24. CORONA SANTIAGO (12-7): Max Eldridge went six for 12 with two home runs in the National Classic; 23

25. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-7): Made it to National Classic final; NR