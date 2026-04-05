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The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Pitcher Julian Garcia of St. John Bosco High rears back as he prepares to throw a pitch.
Pitcher Julian Garcia of St. John Bosco High had a pitch recorded at 97 mph on the radar gun this past week.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the seventh week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3): Pitcher Julian Garcia showed he’s healthy and in dominant form; 2

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-3): Senior catcher Brady Murrietta is tough, strong and loves to compete; 1

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3. NORCO (12-1): Showdown vs. St. John Bosco at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Boras Classic; 3

4. CORONA (11-1): Opens Boras Classic versus JSerra; 4

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-4): James Tronstein is heating up at the plate; 6

6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (11-2-1): Oilers are 9-0 in the Sunset League; 7

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-3): Pitcher Lachlan Clark showed he can be a starter; 5

8. SIERRA CANYON (12-3): Senior second baseman Greyson Gullage is coming back from injury; 9

9. LA MIRADA (13-4): Next up is 11-5 Servite on Friday; 8

10. ROYAL (14-2): Twenty-one hits for catcher Peyton Visage; 10

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (10-4): Warriors ready to keep moving up; 12

12. AYALA (12-1): Will be tested this week at Boras Classic; 13

13. CYPRESS (12-4): Two freshmen starting in the field; 14

14. GANESHA (11-0): Ryan Lemmon Foundation tournament champion; 21

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (12-4): Tied for first in Marmonte League; 15

16. SOUTH HILLS (14-4): Went 2-2 in San Diego tournament; 16

17. SERVITE (11-5): Won two of three from both JSerra and Santa Margarita; 17

18. SANTA MARGARITA (14-5): Tyler George is 7-0 with two walks in 41-1/3 innings; 18

19. NEWPORT HARBOR (15-2): Playing in Boras Classic this week; 20

20. THOUSAND OAKS (14-3): Gavin Berigan is hitting .500 with 21 hits; 19

21. LINFIELD CHRISTIAN (16-1); Beat La Mirada on walk-off hit; NR

22. GAHR (8-7-1): Swept Bellflower last week; 25

23. FOOTHILL (14-6): Four straight wins, including over Tustin and La Habra; NR

24. CORONA SANTIAGO (12-7): Max Eldridge went six for 12 with two home runs in the National Classic; 23

25. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-7): Made it to National Classic final; NR
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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