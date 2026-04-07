High school softball top 20 rankings for the Southland
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A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland as ranked by CalHiSports.com for The Times.
Rk.; Last ranking; School; Record
1. (1) Murrieta Mesa, 15-0
2. (3) Norco, 14-2
3. (2) Fullerton, 16-2
4. (8) Etiwanda, 15-1
5. (5) La Mirada, 18-2
6. (NR) Ganesha,11-2
7. (7) Orange Lutheran,10-5
8. (4) JSerra, 14-2
9. (6) Oaks Christian, 13-1
10. (9) M.L. King, 14-4
11. (12) Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 12-3
12. (NR) Downey, 16-4
13.(10) Chino Hills, 13-6
14. (NR) Cypress, 13-5
15. (NR) California, 14-3
16. (11) Chaminade, 10-2-1
17. (18) Garden Grove Pacifica, 12-6
18. (14) La Habra, 14-5
19. (20) Anaheim Canyon, 12-8
20. (19) Westlake, 12-3-1