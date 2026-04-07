Norco serves notice of its baseball talent with win over No. 1 St. John Bosco

Norco players shake hands with St. John Bosco players after 3-2 win Tuesday to start the Boras Classic.

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The opening day of the 16-team Boras Classic on Tuesday was the perfect opportunity for Norco High to demonstrate that it’s a serious candidate to win the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship.

A 3-2 win over No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco proved the 13-1 Cougars are the real deal.

“This is really a big win for us,” said Norco pitcher Jacob Melendez, who picked up the save with a scoreless seventh.

Landon Hovermale of Norco threw six innings on Tuesday in a 3-2 win over St. John Bosco at the Boras Classic. (Nick Koza)

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As if Norco didn’t have enough talent, Melendez and catcher Codey Brown became eligible last month after sitting out the first part of their junior season following their transfers from Paloma Valley and Ayala, respectively. Melendez has hit three home runs in four games since becoming eligible and Brown is also contributing.

Norco has beaten No. 1 St. John Bosco 3-2. pic.twitter.com/dEfG7Tzg6j — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 7, 2026

“It was difficult,” Melendez said.

He used practices to prepare and stay positive even though he couldn’t play.

“He’s pretty good,” coach Gary Parcell said.

B4, RBI double for Jordan Ayala. Norco 1, St. John Bosco 0 pic.twitter.com/k9KgYT8Sue — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 7, 2026

Both teams went to left-handers to start the game, with Norco’s Landon Hovermale taking on St. John Bosco’s Griffin Tagliaferri. There was no scoring until the bottom of the fourth. That’s when an error opened the door for the Cougars to take a 2-0 lead. Jordan Ayala hit an RBI double and Elijah Alvarez added a sacrifice fly.

An RBI single by Zion Martinez made it 3-0. St. John Bosco closed to 3-2 in the sixth on RBI doubles from Jack Champlin and Jhett Ohira. Then Melendez came in to close out the win.

Now the Cougars are no longer under the radar.

“That’s what we want,” Melendez said. “We want the target behind our backs.”

Orange Lutheran 13, Fountain Valley 1: The Lancers scored nine runs in the fourth inning to win by mercy rule after five innings. Marcus Greis had a two-run single and CJ Weinstein finished with two RBIs.