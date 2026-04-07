Prep Talk: West Torrance sophomore Toby Ojo is a teenager who wants to try everything

Sophomore Toby Ojo has a 4.75 GPA at West Torrance, plays trumpet and is a top basketball player who also runs track.

Toby Ojo, a first generation Nigerian American, has a dream of attending Stanford. That’s why he maintains a 4.7 grade-point average at West Torrance High, plays trumpet, has been a member of Mensa since he was 10, started as a sophomore in basketball and participates in track and field.

Return of the Champ: Toby Ojo, West Torrance Sophomore makes his season debut at the Torrance City Champs Meet and captures the varsity long jump crown! Eyes on the prize! pic.twitter.com/zOkB4tpOIZ — Toby Ojo (@Toby_Ojo) March 27, 2026

There’s nothing he doesn’t want to try or compete in.

“He leads by example and believes that his accomplishments prove that all kids regardless of ethnicity or background can excel and thrive by focusing on the right objectives, having a strong value system and demanding the best from themselves,” his father, John, said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.