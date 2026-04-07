Prep Talk: West Torrance sophomore Toby Ojo is a teenager who wants to try everything
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Toby Ojo, a first generation Nigerian American, has a dream of attending Stanford. That’s why he maintains a 4.7 grade-point average at West Torrance High, plays trumpet, has been a member of Mensa since he was 10, started as a sophomore in basketball and participates in track and field.
There’s nothing he doesn’t want to try or compete in.
“He leads by example and believes that his accomplishments prove that all kids regardless of ethnicity or background can excel and thrive by focusing on the right objectives, having a strong value system and demanding the best from themselves,” his father, John, said.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.