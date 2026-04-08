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LAUSD high school sports activities would come to a halt if unions strike on Tuesday

Teachers and supporters of UTLA attended a massive rally last month.
Teachers and supporters of UTLA attended a massive, multiple-union rally last month. A teachers strike has been announced for Tuesday if a settlement isn’t reached in their contract dispute.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Los Angeles Unified School District spring sports programs will shut down on Tuesday if three unions go through with their threat to go out on strike unless a settlement is reached.

Besides United Teachers Los Angeles walking out, bus drivers also will join them, making transportation unavailable for sports activities.

“We’re still trying to work out some of the details,” LAUSD sports director Trent Cornelius said. No decision has been announced about holding practices if there’s a walkout.

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City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos has been through a teachers’ strike before, and if it lasts more than a week, it will be up to individual leagues to determine how to make up games or whether scheduled games missed might become no contests.

Lagos is already prepared to delay the City Section Cheer championships scheduled for April 18. Seeding meetings for playoffs also could be delayed depending on how long a strike lasts.

The schools not affected by a walkout would be the charter schools, such as Birmingham, Granada Hills, El Camino Real and Palisades.

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“The charters can sill play,” Lagos said.

Athletes will be reminded if there’s a strike, they can’t play on outside teams because if the strike ends, they would be declared ineligible. Also baseball players are not allowed to participate in a professional tryout during their season.

“We don’t panic. We have contingency plans,” Lagos said.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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