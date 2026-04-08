Prep talk: Jordan Ayala of Norco is latest baseball player to reclassify his grade
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Jordan Ayala, a standout sophomore pitcher and hitter at Norco High, is the latest baseball player to reclassify and become a member of the class of 2027 next season, he confirmed on Tuesday during the first round of the Boras Classic.
Another player who has reclassified from the same tournament is Huntington Beach pitcher Jared Grindlinger, who will join the class of 2026, making himself available for this summer’s MLB amateur draft.
All this is happening with uncertainty about a possible MLB lockout when the current collective bargaining agreement runs out and not knowing what changes might happen to the draft.
Ayala, 16, said he’s moving his graduation date up to preserve his arm and take a look at becoming a professional after high school.
Huntington Beach coach Benji Medure said reclassifying is not for everyone.
“It takes a special person,” he said. “You’re putting yourself out there.”
Don’t be surprised to see more top players joining the reclassification movement next year.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.