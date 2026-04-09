Prep sports roundup: Orange Lutheran, Norco reach championship game at Boras Classic

Two of the area’s top players, Jared Grindlinger, left, of Huntington Beach and Anthony Murphy of Corona, greet each other after a 2-1 Oilers win.

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It’s showdown time in the championship game of the Boras Classic South on Friday. The No. 1 ranking in high school baseball will be on the line when No. 2 Orange Lutheran takes on No. 3 Norco in the 6 p.m. final at Mater Dei.

On Thursday in the semifinals, both teams came away with convincing victories. Jacob Melendez struck out seven in 6 ⅓ innings in Norco’s 11-5 win over Mater Dei. Zion Martinez had a home run, a double and three RBIs. Codey Brown added two hits. Both only became eligible on March 27 following the end of the sit-out period for transfers.

Orange Lutheran defeated Aquinas 8-0. Gary Morse struck out five in four innings. Eli Phillips followed with three scoreless innings. Hamilton Friedberg finished with two hits and five RBIs.

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Huntington Beach 2, Corona 1: The Oilers got the walk-off win in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Dane Cunningham. Ely Mason went four for four. Tyler Ebel had four hits for Corona.

St. John Bosco 10, Corona Centennial 0: The Braves ended their three-game losing streak. Jack Champlin and Jaden Jackson each hit home runs.

Fountain Valley 6, Arcadia 2: Andrew Harviston threw a complete game.

Ayala 10, Los Osos 0: Caleb Trugman struck out 12 with no walks for Ayala. Elijah Duarte had four hits.

Gahr 7, JSerra 2: A five-run first inning was key for Gahr. Bryce Morrison finished with two hits and two RBIs.

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Agoura 1, Calabasas 0: Freshman Zach Partee threw a no-hitter and only a hit batter prevented a perfect game.

Sylmar 9, San Fernando 0: Alex Martinez threw a three-hit shutout and Aiden Garcia had two hits and two RBIs in the Valley Mission League win.

Sun Valley Poly 6, Kennedy 4: Luis Cesena and Andrew Flores each had two hits for Poly.

Bishop Alemany 8, Nevada Desert Oasis 7: The Warriors completed a three-game sweep of their trip to Las Vegas. Chase Stevenson had two hits and two RBIs.

Chaminade 2, Valencia 1: The Eagles scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out the win.

Palos Verdes 11, Culver City 2: Kai Van Scoyoc had a two-run double and Charlie Hoye homered for Palos Verdes.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 3, St. Bonaventure 0: Rylee Silva struck out 11 and Melia Munoz had two doubles and a single.

Etiwanda 8, JSerra 5: Dailynn Battee had a home run, double, single and two RBIs to lead Etiwanda.

Birmingham 6, Louisville 2: Bella Gonzalez had three hits for Birmingham.