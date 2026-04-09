Prep talk: Left-hander Tanner Brown of Huntington Beach lets his facial expression do his talking
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If you’re able to get junior pitcher Tanner Brown of Huntington Beach High to crack a smile, you have to be the greatest comedian in the world
“He plays angry,” coach Benji Medure said.
He’s the “other” left-hander on the team. While Jared Grindlinger, a likely first-round draft pick, gets most of the attention, don’t forget about Brown, who had the save in a win over St. John Bosco at the Boras Classic on Wednesday.
He’s 2-0 with a 1.94 ERA.
“I like to play with fire,” he said.
He wears his emotions on his sleeve. So if something bad happens, watch out. If something good happens, you can exhale.
Asked when he smiles, Brown said, “When the job is done.”
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