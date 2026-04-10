Prep talk: Palisades’ Jake Norr gets two holes in one, shows he’s City Section title favorite

Junior Jake Norr of Palisades made a hole in one at Woodley Lakes earlier this week while going six-under par in nine holes. Then he added another hole in one on Thursday.

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It was a moment playing golf that anyone and everyone looks forward to celebrating.

Jake Norr, a junior at Palisades High, made a hole in one earlier this week at Woodley Lakes Golf Course. It was part of a nine-hole round that left him six-under-par and stamped himself as the favorite to win the City Section individual title later this spring.

He then aced the fifth hole at Harding Golf Course on Thursday.

“I think he has a good chance,” Palisades coach Dave Suarez said of Norr winning the individual City title.

Norr used a 9-iron for his hole in one on the 159-yard hole at Woodley Lakes.

“It was the first of many to come,” Suarez said on Wednesday.

Then came Norr’s second hole in one on Thursday, making Suarez’s prediction pretty impressive.

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“I knew he had it in him,” Suarez said.

Norr has been part of Palisades’ last two teams to win City titles.

“He’s a really hard worker,’ Suarez said.

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