Prep talk: Arcadia Invitational set for Saturday at Arcadia High
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Olympian Quincy Wilson from Bullis High in Maryland is ready to unleash his speed in two relay races and the 400 at Saturday’s Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High. The night portion begins at 5 p.m.
Servite’s 4x100-meter relay team set a state record last week, becoming the first to break 40 seconds in the event. The Friars will be strong contenders in both events.
Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel is among the best all time to compete in the girls’ shot put and discus, and she always likes to perform well at Arcadia.
Prep talk: Palisades’ Jake Norr gets two holes in one, shows he’s City Section title favorite
The junior standout aces the seventh hole at Woodley Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday and then the fifth hole at Harding Golf Course on Thursday.
Defending state champion high jumper JJ Harel from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will compete even though he only recently returned to full-time practice.
There should be lots of outstanding performances in the boys’ and girls’ 100 meters.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.