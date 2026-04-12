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High School Sports

Prep talk: Chaminade shortstop London Mills is lucky she doesn’t have to face mom in soccer

Chaminade shortstop London Mills poses with her mother, Jackie.
Chaminade shortstop London Mills poses with her mother, Jackie, who was a star soccer player at Chatsworth in 1998.
(Mills family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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London Mills, the starting shortstop for Chaminade’s softball team as a sophomore, is lucky she doesn’t have to face her mom, Jackie, in soccer.

Then known as Jackie Fodor when she and her sister, Jenna, were leading Chatsworth to City Section girls’ soccer titles in the late 1990s, Jackie Mills is thrilled watching her daughter excel in softball.

Jackie signed with USC out of Chatsworth. Her sister, Jenna, starred for Pepperdine.

London is batting .312 for 13-3-1 Chaminade.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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