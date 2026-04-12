The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the eighth week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (12-3): Won Boras Classic South championship; 2
2. NORCO (15-2): Transfers Jacob Melendez and Codey Brown making big impact; 3
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-4): Upcoming three-game series with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; 5
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-5): Braves got humbled with three-game losing streak; 1
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (15-4-1): Big week of hitting for Ely Mason; 6
6. CORONA (13-3): Danie De La Torre leads team in hitting at .486; 4
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-3): It’s final test time versus Harvard-Westlake this week; 7
8. SIERRA CANYON (14-3): Upcoming three-game series with St. Francis; 8
9. LA MIRADA (14-4): If all goes well, Matadores should win out rest of regular season; 9
10. ROYAL (16-2): Dustin Dunwoody’s ERA is 0.18; 10
11. BISHOP ALEMANY (13-4): Upcoming three-game series vs. Chaminade; 11
12. AYALA (15-1): Went 3-1 in Boras Classic; 12
13. CYPRESS (14-5): Holding down first place in tough Crestview League; 13
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (13-4): Upcoming three-game series vs. Thousand Oaks; 15
15. GANESHA (13-1-1): Westlake inflicted first defeat; 14
16. SOUTH HILLS (14-4): Upcoming three-game series vs. Colony; 16
17. SERVITE (12-6): Upcoming three-game series vs. Mater Dei; 17
18. SANTA MARGARITA (14-5): After week of rest, Eagles face St. John Bosco; 18
19. THOUSAND OAKS (14-4): Andrew Albrecht is 5-0 pitching; 20
20. GAHR (10-9-1): Took Orange Lutheran to eight innings before losing; 22
21. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-6): Rough week playing in Boras Classic; 19
22. FOOTHILL (14-6): Upcoming two-game series with Villa Park; 23
23. CORONA SANTIAGO (12-7): Upcoming three-game series with King; 24
24. AQUINAS (11-7): Made it to Boras Classic semifinals; NR
25. VILLA PARK (13-6-1): 31 hits for Justin Lopez; NR