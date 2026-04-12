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The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran's Ricardo Hurtado and Blake Killinger were the offensive and defensive MVP of the Boras Classic.
Orange Lutheran’s Ricardo Hurtado, left, and Blake Killinger were the offensive and defensive MVP of the Boras Classic.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the eighth week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (12-3): Won Boras Classic South championship; 2

2. NORCO (15-2): Transfers Jacob Melendez and Codey Brown making big impact; 3

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-4): Upcoming three-game series with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; 5

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-5): Braves got humbled with three-game losing streak; 1

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (15-4-1): Big week of hitting for Ely Mason; 6

6. CORONA (13-3): Danie De La Torre leads team in hitting at .486; 4

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-3): It’s final test time versus Harvard-Westlake this week; 7

8. SIERRA CANYON (14-3): Upcoming three-game series with St. Francis; 8

9. LA MIRADA (14-4): If all goes well, Matadores should win out rest of regular season; 9

10. ROYAL (16-2): Dustin Dunwoody’s ERA is 0.18; 10

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (13-4): Upcoming three-game series vs. Chaminade; 11

12. AYALA (15-1): Went 3-1 in Boras Classic; 12

13. CYPRESS (14-5): Holding down first place in tough Crestview League; 13

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (13-4): Upcoming three-game series vs. Thousand Oaks; 15

15. GANESHA (13-1-1): Westlake inflicted first defeat; 14

16. SOUTH HILLS (14-4): Upcoming three-game series vs. Colony; 16

17. SERVITE (12-6): Upcoming three-game series vs. Mater Dei; 17

18. SANTA MARGARITA (14-5): After week of rest, Eagles face St. John Bosco; 18

19. THOUSAND OAKS (14-4): Andrew Albrecht is 5-0 pitching; 20

20. GAHR (10-9-1): Took Orange Lutheran to eight innings before losing; 22

21. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-6): Rough week playing in Boras Classic; 19

22. FOOTHILL (14-6): Upcoming two-game series with Villa Park; 23

23. CORONA SANTIAGO (12-7): Upcoming three-game series with King; 24

24. AQUINAS (11-7): Made it to Boras Classic semifinals; NR

25. VILLA PARK (13-6-1): 31 hits for Justin Lopez; NR

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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