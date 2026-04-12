Midseason baseball report: Sophomore Tyler George of Santa Margarita is strike machine

Sophomore Tyler George of Santa Margarita is 7-0 with an 0.85 ERA this season.

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It’s midseason in high school baseball, so let’s look at players who are producing results at a high level. Forget about rankings, radar guns or who has scholarship offers. These are the players making an impact.

No one has been better than sophomore pitcher Tyler George of Santa Margarita. With a 7-0 record, 0.85 ERA and just two walks in 41 1/3 innings, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound 16-year-old has shown what a top pitcher is supposed to look like.

Few saw this coming — except for his freshman coach last season, Mike Hiserman, who said, “He was the most fundamentally sound all-around freshman baseball player I’ve ever coached. Was good at everything yet still immensely coachable. You tell him something once and he does it.”

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George said he has focused on mixing up his pitches — fastball, curveball, slider, change-up.

“Just not overthrowing the ball, not throwing as hard as I can but hitting the spots and having a feel for my off-speed pitches,” he said.

He threw all nine innings during a 1-0 win over Mater Dei that was full of drama.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “The adrenaline was running. It was cool.”

His brother, Hayden, is a freshman pitcher at UCLA, and he said Bruins coach John Savage has been asking Hayden about him, which is a good sign when he becomes available to talk to recruiters in the summer.

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Royal pitcher Dustin Dunwoody is 7-0 with an 0.18 ERA. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Dustin Dunwoody, Royal: Armed with an overpowering fastball, Dunwoody is 7-0, has an 0.18 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. On a 3-and-2 count, Brady Murrietta hits a two-run home run for a 5-3 Orange Lutheran lead. pic.twitter.com/iQwbm4fhvd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2026

Catcher Brady Murrietta of Orange Lutheran makes the tag at home plate against St. John Bosco. (Nick Koza)