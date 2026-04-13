Prep talk: After falling, Beckham Borquez of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame shall rise again

Hurdler Beckham Borquez of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame lies on ground while waiting for athlete trainer to arrive after falling during 110 high hurdles race at Arcadia Invitational.

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Beckham Borquez of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame suffered a spill during the running of the 110 high hurdles on Saturday night at the Arcadia Invitational.

Initially, he was more upset at himself for falling over one of the last hurdles and landing on the track. You could see skin on his shoulder was exposed after scrapping the track, but the real pain came from his hip.

He gathered himself, feeling frustrated, then rested on the infield turf waiting for an athletic trainer to arrive to offer assistance. Track coach Joe McNab was first to arrive to check on him. McNab quipped about being pre-med in college. Soon Borquez was seen walking off to get his shoulder bandaged.

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I snapped a photo of him on the ground only to keep it as a reminder when he’s back winning races because that’s what he’s going to do, like getting back on a horse that you fall from, learning and succeeding next time.

He’s run 13.91 in the event, should be favorite to win the Mission League title on April 30, then take aim at a Southern Section title. High school athletes are tough and resilient, and that’s what he showed in his moment of misery.

“I’m pretty bruised,” he said Sunday morning. “I’m coming back.”

He got his shoulder taped and was sent home. He’s going through rehabilitation this week so he could be back for a dual meet and the Mt. SAC Invitational on Saturday.

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“That’s the first time I’ve fallen in the 110,” he said. “It was tricky. I was moving fast, clipped the eighth hurdler and lost my balance. That’s never happened to me before.”

Have no fear, for Beckham has learned.

“These next two weeks, I’ll be on my redemption,” he said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

