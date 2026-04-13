Prep sports roundup: Norco moves two games up in Big VIII League baseball race

Landon Hovermale of Norco gave up one hit in five innings on Monday against Roosevelt.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There’s a new favorite to win the Big VIII League baseball race after Corona’s domination the last few years.

Norco (16-2, 6-0) has moved two games ahead of the Panthers (13-4, 5-2) and Corona Santiago (13-7, 5-2) in the league standings.

Corona Centennial upset Corona 5-2 on Monday behind a complete game and 10 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Christian De La O. Michael Nonis had three hits.

Advertisement

Norco rolled to a 10-3 victory over Eastvale Roosevelt. Landon Hovermale (7-0) gave up one hit and one run in five innings. Codey Brown had three hits and three RBIs. Zion Martinez and Jacob Melendez each had two hits and two RBIs.

Corona Santiago 7, King 1: Josh Angulo and Max Eldridge hit home runs and Troy Randall added three hits to lead the Sharks. Striker Pence struck out nine in five innings.

Sylmar 3, Verdugo Hills 0: Matthew Torres threw a three-hit shutout and Alex Martinez had two RBIs in the Valley Mission League win.

Advertisement

Damien 8, Etiwanda 5: Brady Bickham hit a three-run home run in the Baseline League win.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, Simi Valley 6: Nadia Ledon contributed four hits and Ellayne Tellez-Perez hit a three-run home run to lead the Knights.

Carson 15, Narbonne 0: The Colts won a five-inning Marine League game. Kiarah Chukwudi had five RBIs and Isabella Campos and Alaina Mora combined to give up no hits.

St. Bonaventure 10, Grace Brethren 6: Audrina Tinoco hit her 11th home run to tie a school record.