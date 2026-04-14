High school softball top 20 rankings for the Southland
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A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland as ranked by CalHiSports.com for The Times.
Rk.; Last ranking; School; Record
1. (1) Murrieta Mesa 18-0
2. (2) Norco 17-2
3. (3) Fullerton 18-2
4. (4) Etiwanda 17-1
5. (5) La Mirada 18-2
6. (6) Ganesha 11-2
7. (7) Orange Lutheran 15-5
8. (8) JSerra 15-6
9. (9) Oaks Christian 17-3
10. (11) Sherman Oaks Notre Dame14-3
11. (10) M.L. King 15-5
12. (12) Downey 16-4
13. (13) Chino Hills 15-6
14. (NR) Ayala 11-3
15. (16) Chaminade 13-3-1
16. (18) La Habra 16-5
17. (15) California 16-4
18. (19) Anaheim Canyon 13-9
19. (20) Westlake 12-3-1
20. (NR) Glendora 16-1-2