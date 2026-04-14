Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball top 20 rankings for the Southland

Ava Flores, middle, has been a big contributor for Fullerton softball.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland as ranked by CalHiSports.com for The Times.

Rk.; Last ranking; School; Record

1. (1) Murrieta Mesa 18-0

2. (2) Norco 17-2

3. (3) Fullerton 18-2

4. (4) Etiwanda 17-1

5. (5) La Mirada 18-2

6. (6) Ganesha 11-2

7. (7) Orange Lutheran 15-5

8. (8) JSerra 15-6

9. (9) Oaks Christian 17-3

10. (11) Sherman Oaks Notre Dame14-3

11. (10) M.L. King 15-5

12. (12) Downey 16-4

13. (13) Chino Hills 15-6

14. (NR) Ayala 11-3

15. (16) Chaminade 13-3-1

16. (18) La Habra 16-5

17. (15) California 16-4

18. (19) Anaheim Canyon 13-9

19. (20) Westlake 12-3-1

20. (NR) Glendora 16-1-2
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement