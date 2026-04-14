Prep talk: Culver City freshman Aliza Rush aims to be top sprinter

Culver City has been known for producing top 400-meter runners in recent years. Now there’s a freshman female sprinter, Aliza Rush, who could bring lots of attention in the coming years.

Rush finished fourth in the Open Division 100 of the Arcadia Invitational on Friday, running a career-best time of 11.87 seconds.

“I always liked to run,” Rush said of her elementary school days. “I always liked to race.”

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When it was suggested by a coach she might be a future 400 runner, her eyes suddenly rose sending the message, “Are you crazy?”

Never say never for the school of 400 runners.

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