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Prep talk: Culver City freshman Aliza Rush aims to be top sprinter

Freshman sprinter Aliza Rush of Culver City.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Culver City has been known for producing top 400-meter runners in recent years. Now there’s a freshman female sprinter, Aliza Rush, who could bring lots of attention in the coming years.

Rush finished fourth in the Open Division 100 of the Arcadia Invitational on Friday, running a career-best time of 11.87 seconds.

“I always liked to run,” Rush said of her elementary school days. “I always liked to race.”

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When it was suggested by a coach she might be a future 400 runner, her eyes suddenly rose sending the message, “Are you crazy?”

Never say never for the school of 400 runners.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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