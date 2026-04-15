Prep talk: Oakwood, known for children of actors and actresses, is 14-0 in baseball

Oakwood is 14-0 and has been helped by seniors, from left, Derek Wiley, Hernan Callahan, Jake Waco, Trevor Jones and Isaac Sey.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When you think of Oakwood School in sports, Mitchell Butler comes to mind. He put the basketball team on the map when getting a scholarship to UCLA and playing in the NBA.

Steve Smith, who coached basketball at Windward and in the WNBA, came on as athletic director and has been trying to raise the level of sports commitment at a school known for its academics and having parents in the entertainment business.

The baseball team is certainly showing passion and commitment this season with a 14-0 record, including wins over North Hollywood and Culver City.

Advertisement

Avery Ware, in his seventh season as coach, said, “It’s a lot of being selfless and versatile.”

Shortstop Jake Waco, who transferred from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame last season, has been effective as a fielder and hitter. He’s the son of David Waco, who was an All-City infielder for Chatsworth during the 1980s. He’s committed to Emory. The top pitcher is Trevor Jones, committed to Washington University.

If you believe Ware, the bus rides home have plenty of players singing, so someone might be capable of singing the national anthem before a game.

Advertisement

“We have a few kids with Hollywood ties,” Ware said.

Jones is a math whiz, also participating in competition with the STEM team. Other players are headed to Duke and Brown for academics.

“We’re making progress as a program,” Ware said. “For a lot of years, you could say baseball was a side note.”

Ware has his own celebrity ties. He and his brother, Anthony, were standouts at Hamilton. His cousins, Matt and Aaron Ware, were football stars at Loyola and Oaks Christian, respectively.

The team made an agreement to create a baseball field at North Hollywood Recreation Center next to the school.

And Ware appreciates Smith’s support.

“He’s able to create an environment of trust.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.