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High School Sports

Prep talk: School cellphone bans are forcing students to talk again

Photo of the back of a cellphone.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Richard Mercado, baseball coach at Mater Dei High, does lunch supervision and believes the school’s cellphone ban has led to a remarkable change at the lunch tables.

“It’s way different,” he said. “Last year everybody played a game on their phone. Now you’re forced to talk.”

No more making excuses to look at your phone and ignore others.

Athletes are talking to athletes as well as having conversations with non-athletes.

“The kids don’t know it’s good for them,” Mercado said.

Other schools and districts have joined the trend of removing cellphones during the school day.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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