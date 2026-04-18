Calabasas girls get the 4x100 relay win at Mt. SAC Relays

The Calabasas 4x100 relay team (from left) of Olivia Kirk, Devyn Sproles, Malia Rainey and Marley Scoggins won at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday.

Humble but hungry.

That was the mindset Calabasas’ foursome that took to the track at Hilmer Lodge Stadium for the Invitational girls’ 4x100 race Saturday at the 66th annual Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut.

In one of the meet’s marquee matchups, the Coyotes ran their fastest time yet — 44.48 seconds — to set a new meet record and avenge their loss to Fullerton Rosary one week earlier at the Arcadia Invitational.

“Taking that ‘L’ last week gave us motivation,” senior captain Marley Scoggins said after getting her team off to a good start with a blazing first leg. “We didn’t like that feeling.”

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Speed ultimately wins races, but Coyotes coach Jeff Clanagan helped the cause by changing the order of his runners in hopes of building an early lead. He flipped Scoggins and Olivia Kirk (who led off seven days earlier) while Malia Rainey and Devyn Sproles ran the second and third legs. Adding an element of surprise proved to be an effective strategy.

“You always look at matchups and in a relay you want to get out first and force a mistake by another team,” Clanagan said. “Marley is our best starter off the blocks and I felt doing that might give us a mental edge. We kept it a secret right up until race time. I told my girls not to show our new order until you get on the track so Rosary won’t have time to talk to their coach.”

Scoggins, a Tennessee commit, was edged at the finish by Rosary’s Maliyah Collins at Arcadia, where Calabasas settled for second at 44.54 effort while the Royals circled the oval in 44.23, shattering the state record of 44.50 set by Long Beach Poly in 2004.

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“I’ve run every leg at one time or another but I liked starting today — it felt more powerful putting us in front,” Scoggins said. “We’re trying to go 43 [seconds]. We can definitely drop time. For the first time this week we tried different hand-offs.”

Her teammates did the rest. Rosary was second in 44.94 and Steele Canyon took third place in 46.62.

“This is the first time I’ve anchored in a while and the girls gave me a lead like they always do,” said Kirk, a senior headed to Oklahoma. “I think the key was our determination. We knew we didn’t run our best last week and we wanted to come here and take our win.”

Calabasas has won two of three head-to-head relays with Rosary this spring, having clocked 44.95 to take the teams’ first encounter at the Mt. Carmel Invitational on March 28 in San Diego.

Next up for the Coyotes is a trip across country for the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, an international meet where they will compete in prelims Thursday for a chance to make the finals Friday on the world stage.

“No U.S. team has beaten a Jamaican team in 20 years,” Clanagan said. “We’re hoping to change that.”

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Two hours later, Rainey and Sproles were among the nine sprinters in the Invitational 100-meter dash, which also featured a pair of Rosary’s 4x100 runners, Justine Wilson and Tra’via Flournoy. Wilson prevailed by three hundredths of a second over Rainey in 11.65.

Collins demonstrated why she is one of the Southland’s top sprinters, taking first in the 200 meters in 23.25 — 30 hundredths of a second off the meet record set in 2002 by L.A. Baptist’s Allyson Felix.

Having clocked 39.70 to better its own state record at Arcadia seven days earlier, Servite broke the boys’ 4x100 relay Mt. SAC record for a second straight year Saturday as Jace Wells, Benjamin Harris, Jorden Wells and Kamil Pelovello ran the one-lap sprint in 39.98 after Jorden Wells, Harris, Jaelen Hunter and Robert Gardner got the baton around in 40.15 last year. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame came in second for the second straight year in 41 flat.

Torrance senior Nicolas Obimgba won the Invitational 100 meters in 10.24, three hundredths of a second off the meet record set last year by Mt. Miguel’s Brandon Arrington. Newbury Park senior Jaden Griffin (10.30) finished second, Jorden Wells (10.44) was third and Pelovello (10.64) was seventh.

Loyola senior Ejam Yohannes won the Invitational 400 meters in 46.29 after placing third in the event while battling sickness at Arcadia. His personal best (46.11) came three weeks ago at the Chandler Rotary in Arizona.

“A lot of these guys I’ve raced and beat before,” Yohannes said. “Early on I was feeling the effects from last week. I usually finish stronger but I’m still not 100 percent. I’m already primed to win CIF. I’m confident I can run 45 [seconds] or even a little lower.”

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Tenth-grader Kaahliyah Lacy of San Jacinto Valley Academy, who won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 40.81 at Arcadia, clocked 39.93 to break the Mt. SAC record Saturday and doubled for first in the 100 hurdles in 13.65. JSerra junior Reese Holley was the 800-meter winner in 2:08.10 and Long Beach Wilson’s Clara Adams was first in the 400 meters in 53.13. Her teammates Brooklyn Fowler (54.33) and Brooke Blue (54.47) were third and fourth.

Adams did not race in the Invitational 4x400 relay but the Bruins won anyway in 3:49.55. JSerra was second in 3:52.77. In the boys’ 4x400, Yohannes ran the anchor leg as the Cubs finished second in 3:14.70 behind Fresno Central East (3:13.96).

Defending state high jump champion JJ Harel, who cleared 6-9 to win at Arcadia, was second with a height of 6-10 Saturday. Dean Guzman of Moorpark won at seven feet.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame junior Lillian Wilson won the girls’ shot put with a throw of 43-3.75 and took second in the discus (147-3) behind Lancaster Desert Christian’s Corynn Smith (152-8).

Having won the girls’ long jump and triple jump at Arcadia, senior AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley tripled Saturday, leaping 19-4 to win the long jump, spanning a distance of 41-7.5 for the the triple jump title then clearing 5-10 to win the high jump.

Cassidy Nguyễn from Los Alamitos won the girls’ pole vault at 13 feet and Aliso Niguel’s Dane Malloy won the boys triple jump at 48-5.