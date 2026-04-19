Shortstop James Tronstein went four for four on Tuesday in Harvard-Westlake’s 8-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the ninth week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-3): Went 4-0, won Boras Classic championship game; 1

2. NORCO (18-2): Three-game series this week vs. Corona Santiago; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-4): Swept Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to take first place in Mission League; 3

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-5): Big two home-run game for Noah Everly vs. Santa Margarita; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-4-1): 12-0 in Sunset League; 5

6. CORONA (15-4): Anthony Murphy raises home run total to seven this season; 6

7. SIERRA CANYON (16-4): Brayden Goldstein is delivering big hits; 8

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-6): Critical three-game series vs. Sierra Canyon this week; 7

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9. LA MIRADA (17-4): Three-game series this week versus Downey; 9

10. ROYAL (18-2): So far, Highlanders have overcome pitching injuries; 10

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (15-5): A 14-13 win over Chaminade with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh was madness; 11

12. AYALA (18-2): Caleb Trugman (7-1) and Easton Sarmiento (6-1) are good pitching duo; 12

13. CYPRESS (17-5): Impressive three-game sweep of El Dorado; 13

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (15-5): One game behind Westlake in Marmonte League title race; 14

15. GANESHA (15-1-1): Logan Schmidt hit two home runs, struck out 14 in single game; 15

16. SOUTH HILLS (17-4): Faces Alta Loma in three-game series this week; 16

17. SANTA MARGARITA (14-8): Faces No. 1 Orange Lutheran this week; 18

18. THOUSAND OAKS (15-6): Jake Ange continues to drive in runs; 19

19. GAHR (10-9-1): Important three-game series this week versus Warren; 20

20. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-6): Next up is Fountain Valley; 21

21. CORONA SANTIAGO (15-7): Troy Randall continues to hit and hit; 23

22. AQUINAS (14-7): Showdown with 18-4 Linfield Christian this week; 24

23. MATER DEI (11-7): Battling for automatic playoff berth in Trinity League; NR

24. VILLA PARK (14-7-1): Jack McGuire struck out 16 in win over Foothill; 25

25. SERVITE (13-8): Ends regular season with games versus St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran, Cypress; 17

