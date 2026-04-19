Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Shortstop James Tronstein flexes his arms and celebrates while standing on a in baseball field during a game.
Shortstop James Tronstein went four for four on Tuesday in Harvard-Westlake’s 8-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the ninth week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-3): Went 4-0, won Boras Classic championship game; 1

2. NORCO (18-2): Three-game series this week vs. Corona Santiago; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-4): Swept Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to take first place in Mission League; 3

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-5): Big two home-run game for Noah Everly vs. Santa Margarita; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-4-1): 12-0 in Sunset League; 5

6. CORONA (15-4): Anthony Murphy raises home run total to seven this season; 6

7. SIERRA CANYON (16-4): Brayden Goldstein is delivering big hits; 8

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-6): Critical three-game series vs. Sierra Canyon this week; 7

Advertisement

9. LA MIRADA (17-4): Three-game series this week versus Downey; 9

10. ROYAL (18-2): So far, Highlanders have overcome pitching injuries; 10

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (15-5): A 14-13 win over Chaminade with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh was madness; 11

12. AYALA (18-2): Caleb Trugman (7-1) and Easton Sarmiento (6-1) are good pitching duo; 12

13. CYPRESS (17-5): Impressive three-game sweep of El Dorado; 13

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (15-5): One game behind Westlake in Marmonte League title race; 14

15. GANESHA (15-1-1): Logan Schmidt hit two home runs, struck out 14 in single game; 15

16. SOUTH HILLS (17-4): Faces Alta Loma in three-game series this week; 16

17. SANTA MARGARITA (14-8): Faces No. 1 Orange Lutheran this week; 18

18. THOUSAND OAKS (15-6): Jake Ange continues to drive in runs; 19

19. GAHR (10-9-1): Important three-game series this week versus Warren; 20

20. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-6): Next up is Fountain Valley; 21

21. CORONA SANTIAGO (15-7): Troy Randall continues to hit and hit; 23

22. AQUINAS (14-7): Showdown with 18-4 Linfield Christian this week; 24

23. MATER DEI (11-7): Battling for automatic playoff berth in Trinity League; NR

24. VILLA PARK (14-7-1): Jack McGuire struck out 16 in win over Foothill; 25

25. SERVITE (13-8): Ends regular season with games versus St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran, Cypress; 17
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement