The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the ninth week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-3): Went 4-0, won Boras Classic championship game; 1
2. NORCO (18-2): Three-game series this week vs. Corona Santiago; 2
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-4): Swept Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to take first place in Mission League; 3
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-5): Big two home-run game for Noah Everly vs. Santa Margarita; 4
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-4-1): 12-0 in Sunset League; 5
6. CORONA (15-4): Anthony Murphy raises home run total to seven this season; 6
7. SIERRA CANYON (16-4): Brayden Goldstein is delivering big hits; 8
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-6): Critical three-game series vs. Sierra Canyon this week; 7
9. LA MIRADA (17-4): Three-game series this week versus Downey; 9
10. ROYAL (18-2): So far, Highlanders have overcome pitching injuries; 10
11. BISHOP ALEMANY (15-5): A 14-13 win over Chaminade with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh was madness; 11
12. AYALA (18-2): Caleb Trugman (7-1) and Easton Sarmiento (6-1) are good pitching duo; 12
13. CYPRESS (17-5): Impressive three-game sweep of El Dorado; 13
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (15-5): One game behind Westlake in Marmonte League title race; 14
15. GANESHA (15-1-1): Logan Schmidt hit two home runs, struck out 14 in single game; 15
16. SOUTH HILLS (17-4): Faces Alta Loma in three-game series this week; 16
17. SANTA MARGARITA (14-8): Faces No. 1 Orange Lutheran this week; 18
18. THOUSAND OAKS (15-6): Jake Ange continues to drive in runs; 19
19. GAHR (10-9-1): Important three-game series this week versus Warren; 20
20. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-6): Next up is Fountain Valley; 21
21. CORONA SANTIAGO (15-7): Troy Randall continues to hit and hit; 23
22. AQUINAS (14-7): Showdown with 18-4 Linfield Christian this week; 24
23. MATER DEI (11-7): Battling for automatic playoff berth in Trinity League; NR
24. VILLA PARK (14-7-1): Jack McGuire struck out 16 in win over Foothill; 25
25. SERVITE (13-8): Ends regular season with games versus St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran, Cypress; 17