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High School Sports

Prep talk: Five students receive Evans Scholarships after learning how to caddy

Amaia Diaz from St. Mary's Academy poses for a photo in a white blouse in front of a building.
Amaia Diaz from St. Mary’s Academy is one of five from Southern California awarded an Evans Scholarship for caddying.
(Jenny Butler / Western Golf Assn.)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Imagine getting a scholarship to attend college by learning how to caddy?

It’s happened to five Los Angeles-area high school students awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition grant offered to golf caddies.

This year’s recipients include Amaia Diaz and Marley Gomez from St. Mary’s Academy, Joel Arriaga Lopez and Sara Mejia from Compton Early College High and Cesar Sierra from Salesian.

The Western Golf Assn. Caddie Academy trains the students and supports the scholarship program.

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A record 1,260 caddies in the program are enrolled at 27 universities. More than 12,000 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program began in 1930.

To qualify for the Evans Scholarship, students must meet the program’s four selection criteria demonstrating a strong caddie record, outstanding academics, financial need and exceptional character.

“Caddying taught me discipline, patience and responsibility,” Sierra said.

All five students caddied in Illinois during summer training. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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