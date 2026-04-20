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High School Sports

Prep talk: Los Alamitos Song Team headed to Florida for national competition

The Los Alamitos Song Team.
(Los Alamitos HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Los Alamitos High Song Team will compete in Orlando, Fla., beginning Wednesday at the International Cheer Union Junior World Championships after being selected as the lone United States representative to compete with more than 70 nations.

The team was selected as part of the U.S. National Junior Pom Team. The competition one day could become an Olympic sport. There’s lobbying for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

The teams are the best from Performance Cheer divisions ages 15 to 18 and show off their precision, artistry and athleticism.

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One of the participants is Maddie Hood, who started USASong.org to help build awareness of competitive pom.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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