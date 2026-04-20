Prep talk: Los Alamitos Song Team headed to Florida for national competition

The Los Alamitos High Song Team will compete in Orlando, Fla., beginning Wednesday at the International Cheer Union Junior World Championships after being selected as the lone United States representative to compete with more than 70 nations.

The team was selected as part of the U.S. National Junior Pom Team. The competition one day could become an Olympic sport. There’s lobbying for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

The teams are the best from Performance Cheer divisions ages 15 to 18 and show off their precision, artistry and athleticism.

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One of the participants is Maddie Hood, who started USASong.org to help build awareness of competitive pom.

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