Prep talk: Granada Hills’ RJ Francisco is returning to his Filipino roots to play college volleyball

All-City volleyball player RJ Francisco of Granada Hills High shows off his hitting skills against Chatsworth.

Basketball and volleyball are popular sports in the Philippines, and RJ Francisco, an All-City player at Granada Hills High, is headed to play college volleyball in the Philippines for successful De La Salle University.

He has relatives who live in the Philippines.

Francisco led Granada Hills with 19 kills on Tuesday night in an upset of Chatsworth in a West Valley League match.

“He’s as good in the middle hitting as any player I’ve had,” said Granada Hills coach Tom Harp, who has been coaching for more than 40 years.

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Chatsworth and Granada Hills have split their two league meetings, so a rematch in the City Section playoffs is possible.

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