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Prep talk: Granada Hills’ RJ Francisco is returning to his Filipino roots to play college volleyball

All-City volleyball player RJ Francisco of Granada Hills High attempts a spike over a Chatsworth blocker.
All-City volleyball player RJ Francisco of Granada Hills High shows off his hitting skills against Chatsworth.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Basketball and volleyball are popular sports in the Philippines, and RJ Francisco, an All-City player at Granada Hills High, is headed to play college volleyball in the Philippines for successful De La Salle University.

He has relatives who live in the Philippines.

Francisco led Granada Hills with 19 kills on Tuesday night in an upset of Chatsworth in a West Valley League match.

“He’s as good in the middle hitting as any player I’ve had,” said Granada Hills coach Tom Harp, who has been coaching for more than 40 years.

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Chatsworth and Granada Hills have split their two league meetings, so a rematch in the City Section playoffs is possible.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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