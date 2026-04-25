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High School Sports

Prep talk: Aidan Martinez is back from Tommy John surgery and throwing heat

Aidan Martinez of Birmingham High in the dugout.
Aidan Martinez of Birmingham High has become a top closer after Tommy John surgery in June 2024.
(Gus Rico)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Pitching coach Gus Rico was having dinner on Thursday when head coach Matt Mowry of Birmingham High complimented him on closer Aidan Martinez recording all seven of his outs on strikeouts.

“I had no idea,” Rico said. “Everything is a blur when I’m calling pitches.”

Martinez is throwing some blurs these days after returning this season following Tommy John surgery in June 2024. He touched 92 mph with his fastball and has been improving each week, getting better command and walking fewer batters. He has 28 strikeouts in 15 innings and three saves.

Birmingham is one game behind El Camino Real in the West Valley League standings going into showdown week, playing El Camino Real on Wednesday at home and Friday on the road. The Patriots need a sweep to have a chance at their first league title under Mowry, who prefers winning City titles.

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With Martinez throwing so well, it would be a good strategy for opposing teams to make sure they are leading going into the last two innings.

“He’s got a bright future,” Rico said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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