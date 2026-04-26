Trey Ebel of Corona had a 10-RBI performance against Eastvale Roosevelt.

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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the 10th week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. NORCO (21-2); Three-game showdown this week with Corona; 2

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-4); Pitchers Justin Kirchner (8-0), Evan Alexander (7-1) are coming through; 3

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-5); Jaden Jackson has become hot leadoff man; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-4); Trying to lock down second place in Trinity League; 1

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (18-5-1); Lost first Sunset League game to Los Alamitos; 5

6. CORONA (18-4); Trey Ebel had 10 RBIs in game vs. Eastvale Roosevelt; 6

7. SIERRA CANYON (18-5); Trailblazers tied for second in Mission League; 7

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-7); Jacob Madrid raised his home run total to seven; 8

9. AYALA (20-2); Bulldogs are 8-0 in the Palomares League; 12

10. CYPRESS (19-5); Eight wins in the last nine games; 13

11. LA MIRADA (18-6); Sophomore Julian Pardinas is 6-1 with 1.03 ERA; 9

12. ROYAL (19-3); Another 14-strikeout performance from Dustin Dunwoody; 10

13. OAKS CHRISTIAN (18-5); Lions are tied for first place in Marmonte League; 14

14. SANTA MARGARITA (15-10); Eagles defeat Orange Lutheran, 10-9; 17

15 GAHR (13-9-1); A dangerous team for the playoffs because of tough schedule; 19

16. BISHOP ALEMANY (16-7); Battling for fourth place in Mission League; 11

17. NEWPORT HARBOR (18-7); Second place in the Sunset League; 20

18. CORONA SANTIAGO (15-10); Quality team despite being swept by No. 1 Norco; 21

19. AQUINAS (16-8); Won two of three over second-place Linfield Christian; 22

20. MATER DEI (13-8); Monarchs control their own destiny for playoff spot; 23

21. VILLA PARK (16-7-1); Showdown week with two-game series vs. Cypress; 24

22. ALTA LOMA (16-5-1); In position to win the Hacienda League; NR

23. TEMECULA VALLEY (20-4); Golden Bears are 12-0 in the Southwestern League; NR

24. WESTLAKE (16-7); Sophomore Dylan Lee had two home runs, seven RBIs vs. Thousand Oaks; NR

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25. GANESHA (16-2-1); Suffered a loss to Riverside Prep; 15