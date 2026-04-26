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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Trey Ebel of Corona High rounds third base.
Trey Ebel of Corona had a 10-RBI performance against Eastvale Roosevelt.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the 10th week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. NORCO (21-2); Three-game showdown this week with Corona; 2

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-4); Pitchers Justin Kirchner (8-0), Evan Alexander (7-1) are coming through; 3

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-5); Jaden Jackson has become hot leadoff man; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-4); Trying to lock down second place in Trinity League; 1

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (18-5-1); Lost first Sunset League game to Los Alamitos; 5

6. CORONA (18-4); Trey Ebel had 10 RBIs in game vs. Eastvale Roosevelt; 6

7. SIERRA CANYON (18-5); Trailblazers tied for second in Mission League; 7

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-7); Jacob Madrid raised his home run total to seven; 8

9. AYALA (20-2); Bulldogs are 8-0 in the Palomares League; 12

10. CYPRESS (19-5); Eight wins in the last nine games; 13

11. LA MIRADA (18-6); Sophomore Julian Pardinas is 6-1 with 1.03 ERA; 9

12. ROYAL (19-3); Another 14-strikeout performance from Dustin Dunwoody; 10

13. OAKS CHRISTIAN (18-5); Lions are tied for first place in Marmonte League; 14

14. SANTA MARGARITA (15-10); Eagles defeat Orange Lutheran, 10-9; 17

15 GAHR (13-9-1); A dangerous team for the playoffs because of tough schedule; 19

16. BISHOP ALEMANY (16-7); Battling for fourth place in Mission League; 11

17. NEWPORT HARBOR (18-7); Second place in the Sunset League; 20

18. CORONA SANTIAGO (15-10); Quality team despite being swept by No. 1 Norco; 21

19. AQUINAS (16-8); Won two of three over second-place Linfield Christian; 22

20. MATER DEI (13-8); Monarchs control their own destiny for playoff spot; 23

21. VILLA PARK (16-7-1); Showdown week with two-game series vs. Cypress; 24

22. ALTA LOMA (16-5-1); In position to win the Hacienda League; NR

23. TEMECULA VALLEY (20-4); Golden Bears are 12-0 in the Southwestern League; NR

24. WESTLAKE (16-7); Sophomore Dylan Lee had two home runs, seven RBIs vs. Thousand Oaks; NR

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25. GANESHA (16-2-1); Suffered a loss to Riverside Prep; 15
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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