Prep talk: Spring high school championship schedules set

El Camino Real High players celebrate winning a 10th City Section baseball title at Dodger Stadium in 2025.

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The postseason has already begin, with playoffs and spring high school championships filling much of May.

Baseball

Southern Section Division 1 final will be held at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, May 29; others May 30 at Epicenter stadium in Rancho Cucamonga

City Section Open Division and Division I finals will be held at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 23.

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Softball

Southern Section finals May 28-30 at Barber Park in Irvine.

City Section finals May 29-30 at site TBA.

Track and field

Southern Section finals are Saturday, May 16, at Moorpark High, with the Masters Meet on May 23.

City Section finals are Thursday, May 21, at Birmingham.

Boys’ volleyball

Southern Section finals are May 14-16 at Cerritos College.

City Section finals are Friday, May 15, at Venice and Saturday, May 16, at Birmingham

Girls’ beach volleyball

Southern Section finals are May 2 at Long Beach City College

City Section team final are May 1 at Santa Monica Beach

Lacrosse

Southern Section finals are May 15-16 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

City Section finals are Thursday, April 30, at Palisades

Swimming

Southern Section finals are May 5-9 at Mt. San Antonio College

City Section finals are Friday, May 8, at East L.A. College

Boys’ golf

Southern Section individual final is Thursday, May 21; team finals are May 18-19.

City Section finals are Wednesday, May 20, at Wilson/Harding.

Boys’ tennis

Southern Section finals are Friday, May 15, at University of Redlands Claremont Club

City Section finals are April 29, May 6-7 at Balboa Park

Stunt Cheer

City Section finals are Friday, May 1, at Venice

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.