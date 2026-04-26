Prep talk: Spring high school championship schedules set
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The postseason has already begin, with playoffs and spring high school championships filling much of May.
Baseball
Southern Section Division 1 final will be held at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, May 29; others May 30 at Epicenter stadium in Rancho Cucamonga
City Section Open Division and Division I finals will be held at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 23.
Softball
Southern Section finals May 28-30 at Barber Park in Irvine.
City Section finals May 29-30 at site TBA.
Track and field
Southern Section finals are Saturday, May 16, at Moorpark High, with the Masters Meet on May 23.
City Section finals are Thursday, May 21, at Birmingham.
Boys’ volleyball
Southern Section finals are May 14-16 at Cerritos College.
City Section finals are Friday, May 15, at Venice and Saturday, May 16, at Birmingham
Girls’ beach volleyball
Southern Section finals are May 2 at Long Beach City College
City Section team final are May 1 at Santa Monica Beach
Lacrosse
Southern Section finals are May 15-16 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.
City Section finals are Thursday, April 30, at Palisades
Swimming
Southern Section finals are May 5-9 at Mt. San Antonio College
City Section finals are Friday, May 8, at East L.A. College
Boys’ golf
Southern Section individual final is Thursday, May 21; team finals are May 18-19.
City Section finals are Wednesday, May 20, at Wilson/Harding.
Boys’ tennis
Southern Section finals are Friday, May 15, at University of Redlands Claremont Club
City Section finals are April 29, May 6-7 at Balboa Park
Stunt Cheer
City Section finals are Friday, May 1, at Venice
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.