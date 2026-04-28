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High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff scores and schedule

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 2

Orange Lutheran d. Beckman, 3-1

Fountain Valley d. Hillcrest, 3-1

San Clemente d. San Juan Hills, 3-2

St. Margaret’s d. Cypress, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 18-16

Yorba Linda d. Burbank Burroughs.17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12

Arcadia d. Vista Murrieta, 3-0

Edison d. Beaumont, 3-0

DIVISION 4

Bolsa Grande d. Quartz Hill, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23

Village Christian d. Simi Valley, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Long Beach Poly d. Dana Hills, 22-25, 25-22, 10-25, 25-22, 15-7

Chino Hills d. Riverside North, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21

Temple City d. Agoura, 26-24, 16-25, 35-33, 25-13

Warren d. Riverside King, 3-0

Liberty d. Irvine, 29-27, 28-26, 25-13

Royal d. Lancaster, 3-0

Sunny Hills d. Santa Monica, 25-17, 26-24, 25-14

Oaks Christian d. St. Monica, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 28-26

Elsinore d. Redlands, 3-1

Northwood d. California, 3-0

Los Altos d. Los Osos, 3-1

Crossroads d. La Serna, 3-0

San Marino d. Woodcrest Christian, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14

Harvard-Westlake d. Santa Ana Valley, 3-0

DIVISION 6

St. Francis d. La Salle, 15-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20

Temecula Valley d. Montclair, 3-0

Beverly Hills d. Loma Linda Academy, 3-1

San Gabriel d. Heritage, 3-2

Culver City d. Ramona, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

El Modena d. Long Beach Wilson, 25-19, 25-21, 27-25

Samueli Academy d. Whitney, 3-2

Firebaugh d. Fontana, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11

Ayala d. Bishop Amat, 3-0

Garden Grove d. Orange, 3-1

Alta Loma at Moorpark

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Carpinteria, 3-1

Yucaipa d. Don Bosco Tech, 3-2

Pasadena Poly d. Viewpoint, 3-2

Cerritos d. Beacon Hill, 3-2

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel d. Citrus Hill, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

DIVISION 8

Temescal Canyon d. Milken, 3-2

West Covina d. Coastal Christian, 25-12, 25-8, 18-25, 16-25, 15-11

Santa Rosa Academy d. Century, 3-0

Paramount d. Shalhevet, 3-2

Miller d. Chaffey, 3-0

CAMS d. Mary Star, 3-1

Eastside d. Desert Mirage, 3-1

Cathedral City d. San Jacinto Leadership Academy, 3-0

Burbank Providence d. Hawthorne MSA, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

Temecula Prep d. Arroyo Valley, 3-2

Laguna Blanca d. Lynwood, 3-0

West Valley d. Channel Islands, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Garey d. Ocean View, 3-2

Palmdale Aerospace Academy d. St. Genevieve, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19

Glendale Adventist d. Adelanto, 3-0

Desert Hot Springs d. Fairmont Prep, 3-2

DIVISION 9

Tarbut V’ Torah d. Calvary Baptist, 3-0

Anza Hamilton d. Santa Maria Valley Christian, 3-2

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa, bye

Los Alamitos at Tesoro

Mater Dei at Corona del Mar

Huntington Beach, bye

Loyola, bye

Millikan at Newport Harbor

Santa Margarita at San Marcos

Redondo Union, bye

DIVISION 2

Anaheim Canyon at Camarillo

DIVISION 3

Corona Centennial at Palos Verdes

Malibu at Sage Hill

La Palma Kennedy at Valencia

Murrieta Valley at Claremont

Mark Keppel at Corona Santiago

Eastvale Roosevelt at Downey

Bishop Montgomery at South Torrance

Woodbridge at St. John Bosco

Paloma Valley at Mission Viejo

Canyon Country Canyon at Santa Ana Foothill

Wiseburn Da Vinci at Servite

Diamond Ranch at Santa Barbara

Westlake at Trabuco Hills

North Torrance at Crescenta Valley

Newbury Park at Saugus

South Pasadena at Windward

DIVISION 5

Aquinas at Dos Pueblos

Hemet at Summit

Damien at Oak Park

El Dorado at San Dimas

Garden Grove Pacifica at Westminster La Quinta

Rio Hondo Prep at Bishop Diego

Aliso Niguel at Brea Olinda

Cajon at Norco

Crespi at Bellflower

El Rancho at San Gabriel Academy

Vista del Lago at Ventura

Flintridge Prep at Castaic

Oxford Academy at St. Anthony

Etiwanda at Orange County Pacifica Christian

Monrovia at Ontario Christian

Westminster at Western Christian

DIVISION 7

La Mirada at Pasadena Marshall

Rosemead at Rialto

Sierra Vista at La Sierra Academy, 7 p.m.

Canyon Springs vs. Trinity Classical Academy, at Newhall Church of the Nazarene

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Maranatha

Norwalk at Cerritos Valley Christian

Anaheim at Foothill Tech

Ganesha at Bel Gardens

Long Beach Jordan at Jurupa Valley

Savanna at Oakwood

Knight at Santa Ana

Santa Barbara Providence at Godinez, 5 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley at Los Amigos

Katella at Indio, 4 p.m.

Highland at Tustin

Gabrielino at Loara

DIVISION 9

Bassett at Palm Valley

Webb at Inglewood

Acaciawood Academy at Le Lycée

Edgewood at Rim of the World

Compton Early College at Indian Springs

Coachella Valley at YULA, 5 p.m.

Southwestern Academy at Duarte

Legacy Prep at Vasquez

Wildwood at Garden Grove Santiago

Cantwell Sacred Heart vs. Pilgrim at Marlborough, 4:30 p.m

Pacific Lutheran at Bethel Baptist

Avalon at South El Monte, 2 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel at Xavier Prep

New Covenant at Southlands Christian

Note: Second Round Divisions 4, 6, 8 April 30; Second Round Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9 May 1; Quarterfinals Divisions 1 & 2 May 5; Quarterfinals Divisions 3-9 May 6; Semifinals All Divisions May 9; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.

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