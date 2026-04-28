High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff scores and schedule
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SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 2
Orange Lutheran d. Beckman, 3-1
Fountain Valley d. Hillcrest, 3-1
San Clemente d. San Juan Hills, 3-2
St. Margaret’s d. Cypress, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 18-16
Yorba Linda d. Burbank Burroughs.17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12
Arcadia d. Vista Murrieta, 3-0
Edison d. Beaumont, 3-0
DIVISION 4
Bolsa Grande d. Quartz Hill, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23
Village Christian d. Simi Valley, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Long Beach Poly d. Dana Hills, 22-25, 25-22, 10-25, 25-22, 15-7
Chino Hills d. Riverside North, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21
Temple City d. Agoura, 26-24, 16-25, 35-33, 25-13
Warren d. Riverside King, 3-0
Liberty d. Irvine, 29-27, 28-26, 25-13
Royal d. Lancaster, 3-0
Sunny Hills d. Santa Monica, 25-17, 26-24, 25-14
Oaks Christian d. St. Monica, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 28-26
Elsinore d. Redlands, 3-1
Northwood d. California, 3-0
Los Altos d. Los Osos, 3-1
Crossroads d. La Serna, 3-0
San Marino d. Woodcrest Christian, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14
Harvard-Westlake d. Santa Ana Valley, 3-0
DIVISION 6
St. Francis d. La Salle, 15-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20
Temecula Valley d. Montclair, 3-0
Beverly Hills d. Loma Linda Academy, 3-1
San Gabriel d. Heritage, 3-2
Culver City d. Ramona, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
El Modena d. Long Beach Wilson, 25-19, 25-21, 27-25
Samueli Academy d. Whitney, 3-2
Firebaugh d. Fontana, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
Ayala d. Bishop Amat, 3-0
Garden Grove d. Orange, 3-1
Alta Loma at Moorpark
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Carpinteria, 3-1
Yucaipa d. Don Bosco Tech, 3-2
Pasadena Poly d. Viewpoint, 3-2
Cerritos d. Beacon Hill, 3-2
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel d. Citrus Hill, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
DIVISION 8
Temescal Canyon d. Milken, 3-2
West Covina d. Coastal Christian, 25-12, 25-8, 18-25, 16-25, 15-11
Santa Rosa Academy d. Century, 3-0
Paramount d. Shalhevet, 3-2
Miller d. Chaffey, 3-0
CAMS d. Mary Star, 3-1
Eastside d. Desert Mirage, 3-1
Cathedral City d. San Jacinto Leadership Academy, 3-0
Burbank Providence d. Hawthorne MSA, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
Temecula Prep d. Arroyo Valley, 3-2
Laguna Blanca d. Lynwood, 3-0
West Valley d. Channel Islands, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Garey d. Ocean View, 3-2
Palmdale Aerospace Academy d. St. Genevieve, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Glendale Adventist d. Adelanto, 3-0
Desert Hot Springs d. Fairmont Prep, 3-2
DIVISION 9
Tarbut V’ Torah d. Calvary Baptist, 3-0
Anza Hamilton d. Santa Maria Valley Christian, 3-2
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa, bye
Los Alamitos at Tesoro
Mater Dei at Corona del Mar
Huntington Beach, bye
Loyola, bye
Millikan at Newport Harbor
Santa Margarita at San Marcos
Redondo Union, bye
DIVISION 2
Anaheim Canyon at Camarillo
DIVISION 3
Corona Centennial at Palos Verdes
Malibu at Sage Hill
La Palma Kennedy at Valencia
Murrieta Valley at Claremont
Mark Keppel at Corona Santiago
Eastvale Roosevelt at Downey
Bishop Montgomery at South Torrance
Woodbridge at St. John Bosco
Paloma Valley at Mission Viejo
Canyon Country Canyon at Santa Ana Foothill
Wiseburn Da Vinci at Servite
Diamond Ranch at Santa Barbara
Westlake at Trabuco Hills
North Torrance at Crescenta Valley
Newbury Park at Saugus
South Pasadena at Windward
DIVISION 5
Aquinas at Dos Pueblos
Hemet at Summit
Damien at Oak Park
El Dorado at San Dimas
Garden Grove Pacifica at Westminster La Quinta
Rio Hondo Prep at Bishop Diego
Aliso Niguel at Brea Olinda
Cajon at Norco
Crespi at Bellflower
El Rancho at San Gabriel Academy
Vista del Lago at Ventura
Flintridge Prep at Castaic
Oxford Academy at St. Anthony
Etiwanda at Orange County Pacifica Christian
Monrovia at Ontario Christian
Westminster at Western Christian
DIVISION 7
La Mirada at Pasadena Marshall
Rosemead at Rialto
Sierra Vista at La Sierra Academy, 7 p.m.
Canyon Springs vs. Trinity Classical Academy, at Newhall Church of the Nazarene
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Maranatha
Norwalk at Cerritos Valley Christian
Anaheim at Foothill Tech
Ganesha at Bel Gardens
Long Beach Jordan at Jurupa Valley
Savanna at Oakwood
Knight at Santa Ana
Santa Barbara Providence at Godinez, 5 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley at Los Amigos
Katella at Indio, 4 p.m.
Highland at Tustin
Gabrielino at Loara
DIVISION 9
Bassett at Palm Valley
Webb at Inglewood
Acaciawood Academy at Le Lycée
Edgewood at Rim of the World
Compton Early College at Indian Springs
Coachella Valley at YULA, 5 p.m.
Southwestern Academy at Duarte
Legacy Prep at Vasquez
Wildwood at Garden Grove Santiago
Cantwell Sacred Heart vs. Pilgrim at Marlborough, 4:30 p.m
Pacific Lutheran at Bethel Baptist
Avalon at South El Monte, 2 p.m.
Downey Calvary Chapel at Xavier Prep
New Covenant at Southlands Christian
Note: Second Round Divisions 4, 6, 8 April 30; Second Round Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9 May 1; Quarterfinals Divisions 1 & 2 May 5; Quarterfinals Divisions 3-9 May 6; Semifinals All Divisions May 9; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.