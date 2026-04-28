Prep talk: Mission League track finals on Thursday will feature lots of speed

Zion Phelps of Loyola, left, and Emmanuel Pullins of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, competing in the 100 meters earlier this season, are expected to participate in the Mission League track finals on Thursday.

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Maybe Tom Cruise will make a visit to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Thursday for the Mission League track and field finals since he’s the one who said in his 1986 movie, “Top Gun,” that he feels “the need for speed.”

There will be no lacking in speed for the 100 meters, where there are so many runners who have run under 11 seconds this season that a second 100 final could be run if needed. Zion Phelps of Loyola has the fastest time at 10.39. Quincy Hearn of Notre Dame is at 10.52. Jayden Davis of Loyola has run 10.57. And there’s a freshman at Harvard-Westlake, Calvin Portley, who ran 10.69 at Monday’s prelims.

Mission League track prelims. 12 runners under 11 seconds in the 100 meters. Thursday for finals. pic.twitter.com/fKhN3ld5Z9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2026

The 4x100 relay also should be outstanding, matching Notre Dame and Loyola. The Notre Dame quartet of Nikko Petronicolos, Quincy Hearn, Beckham Borquez and Emmanuel Pullins has run 40.76. Loyola has a time of 40.73.

Borquez is also a top hurdler and defending state champion JJ Harel of Notre Dame will be in the high jump. Ejam Yohannes of Loyola is one of the favorites to win a state title in the 400.

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League finals are scheduled all week, with the Trinity League finals on Friday at 6 p.m. at JSerra.

Southern Section prelims will be held next weekend, followed by the finals on May 16 at Moorpark High.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com