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Boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION I

First Round

#16 LA Roosevelt at #1 Taft

#9 East Valley at #8 Harbor Teacher

#12 El Camino Real at #5 VAAS

#13 Van Nuys at #4 North Hollywood

#14 Grant at #3 Cleveland

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Vaughn

#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Larchmont Charter

#15 South Gate at #2 Sylmar

DIVISION II

First Round

#17 San Fernando at #16 Bravo

#20 Magnolia Science at #13 Birmingham

#19 Burton at #14 Fairfax

#18 Granada Hills Kennedy at #15 Middle College

DIVISION III

First Round

#17 Annenberg at #16 Animo Robinson

#20 King/Drew at #13 Stern

#19 San Fernando at #14 Animo De La Hoya

#18 Smidt Tech at #15 Animo Bunche

DIVISION IV

First Round

#17 Canoga Park at #16 Bell

#20 Chavez at #13 Neuwirth Leadership

#19 West Adams at #14 USC Hybrid

#18 Community Charter at #15 Washington Prep

DIVISION V

First Round

#17 Garfield at #16 Dymally

#24 Simon Tech at #9 Alliance Levine

#21 LAAAE at #12 Valor Academy

#20 Valley Oaks CES at #13 Rancho Dominguez

#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 Franklin

#22 LA Jordan at #11 Stern

#23 Port of LA at #10 Animo De La Hoya

#18 Triumph Charter at #15 Sotomayor

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Carson at #1 Granada Hills

#5 LA Marshall at #4 Venice

#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 Chatsworth

#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

Note: Second Round in Divisions II-V, May 7 at 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Division I, May 7 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 11 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 15-16 (sites and times TBD).
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