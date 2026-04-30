Boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings
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CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION I
First Round
#16 LA Roosevelt at #1 Taft
#9 East Valley at #8 Harbor Teacher
#12 El Camino Real at #5 VAAS
#13 Van Nuys at #4 North Hollywood
#14 Grant at #3 Cleveland
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Vaughn
#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Larchmont Charter
#15 South Gate at #2 Sylmar
DIVISION II
First Round
#17 San Fernando at #16 Bravo
#20 Magnolia Science at #13 Birmingham
#19 Burton at #14 Fairfax
#18 Granada Hills Kennedy at #15 Middle College
DIVISION III
First Round
#17 Annenberg at #16 Animo Robinson
#20 King/Drew at #13 Stern
#19 San Fernando at #14 Animo De La Hoya
#18 Smidt Tech at #15 Animo Bunche
DIVISION IV
First Round
#17 Canoga Park at #16 Bell
#20 Chavez at #13 Neuwirth Leadership
#19 West Adams at #14 USC Hybrid
#18 Community Charter at #15 Washington Prep
DIVISION V
First Round
#17 Garfield at #16 Dymally
#24 Simon Tech at #9 Alliance Levine
#21 LAAAE at #12 Valor Academy
#20 Valley Oaks CES at #13 Rancho Dominguez
#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 Franklin
#22 LA Jordan at #11 Stern
#23 Port of LA at #10 Animo De La Hoya
#18 Triumph Charter at #15 Sotomayor
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#8 Carson at #1 Granada Hills
#5 LA Marshall at #4 Venice
#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 Chatsworth
#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
Note: Second Round in Divisions II-V, May 7 at 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Division I, May 7 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 11 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 15-16 (sites and times TBD).