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High school volleyball: Southern Section boys’ playoff results

Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF RESULTS

DIVISION 3

Palos Verdes d. Sage Hill, 3-0

Valencia d. Claremont, 3-0

Eastvate Roosevelt d. Corona Santiago, 3-0

St. John Bosco d. Bishop Montgomery, 3-0

Santa Ana Foothill d. Mission Viejo, 3-0

Servite d. Santa Barbara, 3-0

Crescenta Valley d. Trabuco Hills, 3-0

Windward d. Saugus, 3-0

DIVISION 4

Village Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 3-2

DIVISION 5

Dos Pueblos d. Hemet, 25-20, 25-22, 25-15

El Dorado d. Oak Park, 3-0

Bishop Diego d. Westminster La Quinta, 3-0

Brea Olinda d. Norco, 16-25, 31-29, 25-18, 25-19

Bellflower d. El Rancho, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13

Flintridge Prep d. Ventura, 3-1

St. Anthony d. Orange County Pacifica Christian, 3-1

Western Christian d. Ontario Christian, 3-0

DIVISION 7

Rialto d. Pasadena Marshall, 3-0

La Sierra Academy d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-1

Cerritos Valley Christian at Hacienda Heights Wilson, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Foothill Tech d. Bell Gardens, 3-0

Oakwood d. Long Beach Jordan, 3-2

Knight d. Godinez, 3-0

Indio d. Los Amigos, 3-1

Tustin d. Loara, 3-1

DIVISION 9

Tarbut V’Torah d. Palm Valley, 3-2

Webb d. Anza Hamilton, 3-1

Le Lycée d. Edgewood, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21

YULA at Indian Springs, Monday at 4 p.m.

Vasquez d. Duarte, 3-1

Cantwell-Sacred Heart d. Wildwood, 3-2

Bethel Baptist at Avalon, Monday at 5 p.m.

Southlands Christian at Downey Calvary Chapel, Monday

Note: Quarterfinals Divisions 1 & 2 May 5; Quarterfinals Divisions 3-9 May 6; Semifinals All Divisions May 9; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.

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