High school volleyball: Southern Section boys’ playoff results
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FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF RESULTS
DIVISION 3
Palos Verdes d. Sage Hill, 3-0
Valencia d. Claremont, 3-0
Eastvate Roosevelt d. Corona Santiago, 3-0
St. John Bosco d. Bishop Montgomery, 3-0
Santa Ana Foothill d. Mission Viejo, 3-0
Servite d. Santa Barbara, 3-0
Crescenta Valley d. Trabuco Hills, 3-0
Windward d. Saugus, 3-0
DIVISION 4
Village Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 3-2
DIVISION 5
Dos Pueblos d. Hemet, 25-20, 25-22, 25-15
El Dorado d. Oak Park, 3-0
Bishop Diego d. Westminster La Quinta, 3-0
Brea Olinda d. Norco, 16-25, 31-29, 25-18, 25-19
Bellflower d. El Rancho, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13
Flintridge Prep d. Ventura, 3-1
St. Anthony d. Orange County Pacifica Christian, 3-1
Western Christian d. Ontario Christian, 3-0
DIVISION 7
Rialto d. Pasadena Marshall, 3-0
La Sierra Academy d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-1
Cerritos Valley Christian at Hacienda Heights Wilson, Saturday at 6 p.m.
Foothill Tech d. Bell Gardens, 3-0
Oakwood d. Long Beach Jordan, 3-2
Knight d. Godinez, 3-0
Indio d. Los Amigos, 3-1
Tustin d. Loara, 3-1
DIVISION 9
Tarbut V’Torah d. Palm Valley, 3-2
Webb d. Anza Hamilton, 3-1
Le Lycée d. Edgewood, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21
YULA at Indian Springs, Monday at 4 p.m.
Vasquez d. Duarte, 3-1
Cantwell-Sacred Heart d. Wildwood, 3-2
Bethel Baptist at Avalon, Monday at 5 p.m.
Southlands Christian at Downey Calvary Chapel, Monday
Note: Quarterfinals Divisions 1 & 2 May 5; Quarterfinals Divisions 3-9 May 6; Semifinals All Divisions May 9; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.