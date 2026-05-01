Prep talk: Former Hart star Trevor Brown trying to coach West Ranch to baseball title

West Ranch coach Trevor Brown is a former major leaguer who graduated from rival Hart High.

Trevor Brown needs to beat his alma mater, Hart High, to win the Foothill League baseball title.

Brown, a first-year head coach at West Ranch, has his team at 8-3, which is tied for first place with Castaic going into Friday’s regular-season finale against Hart at West Ranch.

West Ranch defeated Hart 6-5 earlier this week.

Brown was a standout catcher for Hart, then went on to star at UCLA and played briefly with the San Francisco Giants.

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They say catchers make the best managers, and Brown is another example of using his catcher’s experience to help with coaching.

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