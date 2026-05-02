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High School Sports

Prep talk: Mira Costa to face JSerra in Southern Section girls’ beach volleyball final

Mira Costa girls' beach volleyball players celebrate after defeating Redondo Union.
Mira Costa players celebrate after defeating Redondo Union for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball title in 2024. The Mustangs lost in the final last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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It’s time for Mira Costa to try to wipe away the disappointing memory from last season’s Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball final, where the Mustangs lost to Redondo Union 3-2.

Mira Costa faces JSerra at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Long Beach City College in this season’s championship game.

Key returnees for Mira Costa are Lily Vandeweghe, Lily Enfield, Harper Terry and Izzy Elston.

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JSerra has succeeded in breaking up the Mira Costa-Redondo Union beach volleyball domination. Those teams had met in the final for the previous three years.

The Mustangs swept San Marcos 5-0 in the semifinals on Thursday. JSerra eliminated No. 2-seeded Redondo Union 3-2.

Venice won the City Section title over Taft on Friday.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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