The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
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A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the 11th week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. NORCO (23-3); Cougars are Big VIII League champions; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-5); James Tronstein has reached eight home runs; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-5); Trinity League champions are starting to peak; 3
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (20-4); Gary Morse, Cooper Sides are good one-two pitching duo; 4
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-6-1); Complete game from Jared Grindlinger shows he’s playoff ready; 5
6. CORONA (19-6); Second-place finish in Big VIII League; 6
7. SIERRA CANYON (21-5); Sophomore Theo Swafford has come on strong as a hitter; 7
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-8); Knights clinched Mission League playoff spot; 8
9. AYALA (22-2); Palomares League champions; 9
10. CYPRESS (20-6); Crestview League champions; 10
11. LA MIRADA (21-6); Gateway League champions;11
12. OAKS CHRISTIAN (21-6); Co-Marmonte League champions; 13
13 GAHR (16-9-1); Bryce Morrison hitting .453; 15
14. NEWPORT HARBOR (19-9); Got a win vs. Huntington Beach; 17
15. CORONA SANTIAGO (18-10); Swept Corona Centennial to finish third in Big VIII League; 18
16. ROYAL (21-3-1); One-game lead in Coastal Canyon League; 12
17. AQUINAS (19-8); Ambassador League champions; 19
18. TEMECULA VALLEY (23-4); UCLA commit Taden Krogsgaard is coming through; 23
19. SANTA MARGARITA (15-13); Lost three games to JSerra; 14
20. BISHOP ALEMANY (17-9); Finish with two-game series vs. Sierra Canyon; 16
21. MATER DEI (13-11); Monarchs have three-game series vs. Orange Lutheran; 20
22. VILLA PARK (17-8-1); Second place in Crestview League; 21
23. ETIWANDA (17-7); Baseline League champions; NR
24. WESTLAKE (18-8); Shared Marmonte League title with Oaks Christian; 24
25. GANESHA (19-2-1); Have three games this week; 25