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High School Sports

Prep talk: Blake Bowen of JSerra ends his senior season with home-run barrage

Blake Bowen of JSerra High poses for a photo.
Blake Bowen of JSerra High finished his senior season with nine home runs.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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For Blake Bowen and his JSerra High baseball teammates, their final week of the high school baseball season could not have gone any better.

The 6-foot-4 senior hit three home runs during a three-game sweep of Santa Margarita. But the Lions finished their season on Friday with an 11-17 record, which means there will be no postseason.

“Too little, too late,” coach Brett Kay said.

Bowen came on strong, finishing with nine home runs and a .360 batting average. His ability to hit the ball hard and far should make him a high draft pick this summer.

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“It’s the best power I’ve ever seen for a high school player,” Kay said.

Bowen is a former football player who began focusing only on baseball after transferring to JSerra from Riverside King. He plays baseball like he did in football — with an aggressiveness.

“Once he comes into his own, he’s going to be special,” Kay said.

The Lions had a young team that was hurt by injuries. One of the impressive young players was freshman Joey Koenig, who showed he can hit and will get a chance to pitch in the future.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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