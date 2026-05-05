High school volleyball: Tuesday’s boys’ playoff results and updated pairings

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HIGH SCHOOL BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa d. Tesoro, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Huntington Beach d. Corona del Mar, 3-0

Loyola d. Newport Harbor, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Redondo Union d. Santa Margarita, 3-2

DIVISION 2

Orange Lutheran d. Fountain Valley, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16

St. Margaret’s d. San Clemente, 3-0

Camarillo d. Yorba Linda, 3-1

Edison d. Arcadia, 3-1

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Carson at #1 Granada Hills

#5 LA Marshall at #4 Venice

#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 Chatsworth

#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

Note: Second round Divisions I-V May 7; Quarterfinals Divisions I-II May 7; Quarterfinals Divisions III-V May 11; Semifinals Open Division-Division I May 12; Semifinals Divisions II-V May 13; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.

SOUTHERN SECTION

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 3

Valencia at Palos Verdes

St. John Bosco at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

Servite at Santa Ana Foothill

Windward at Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 4

Chino Hills at Village Christian

Royal at Temple City

Northwood at Sunny Hills

San Marino at Crossroads

DIVISION 5

Dos Pueblos at El Dorado

Bishop Diego at Brea Olinda

Bellflower at Flintridge Prep

Western Christian at St. Anthony

DIVISION 6

Beverly Hills at Temecula Valley

Culver City at Firebaugh

Capistrano Valley Christian at Garden Grove

Pasadena Poly at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

DIVISION 7

La Sierra Academy at Rialto

Foothill Tech at Cerritos Valley Christian

Oakwood at Knight

Tustin at Indio

DIVISION 8

Santa Rosa Academy at Temescal Canyon

Eastside vs. CAMS at Lindsey Middle School

Burbank Providence at West Valley

Glendale Adventist at Palmdale Aerospace

DIVISION 9

Tarbut V’Torah at Webb

Le Lycée at YULA

Vasquez at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Avalon at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday

Note: Semifinals All Divisions May 9; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.