High school volleyball: Tuesday’s boys’ playoff results and updated pairings
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HIGH SCHOOL BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa d. Tesoro, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Huntington Beach d. Corona del Mar, 3-0
Loyola d. Newport Harbor, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22
Redondo Union d. Santa Margarita, 3-2
DIVISION 2
Orange Lutheran d. Fountain Valley, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16
St. Margaret’s d. San Clemente, 3-0
Camarillo d. Yorba Linda, 3-1
Edison d. Arcadia, 3-1
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Carson at #1 Granada Hills
#5 LA Marshall at #4 Venice
#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 Chatsworth
#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
Note: Second round Divisions I-V May 7; Quarterfinals Divisions I-II May 7; Quarterfinals Divisions III-V May 11; Semifinals Open Division-Division I May 12; Semifinals Divisions II-V May 13; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.
SOUTHERN SECTION
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 3
Valencia at Palos Verdes
St. John Bosco at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
Servite at Santa Ana Foothill
Windward at Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 4
Chino Hills at Village Christian
Royal at Temple City
Northwood at Sunny Hills
San Marino at Crossroads
DIVISION 5
Dos Pueblos at El Dorado
Bishop Diego at Brea Olinda
Bellflower at Flintridge Prep
Western Christian at St. Anthony
DIVISION 6
Beverly Hills at Temecula Valley
Culver City at Firebaugh
Capistrano Valley Christian at Garden Grove
Pasadena Poly at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
DIVISION 7
La Sierra Academy at Rialto
Foothill Tech at Cerritos Valley Christian
Oakwood at Knight
Tustin at Indio
DIVISION 8
Santa Rosa Academy at Temescal Canyon
Eastside vs. CAMS at Lindsey Middle School
Burbank Providence at West Valley
Glendale Adventist at Palmdale Aerospace
DIVISION 9
Tarbut V’Torah at Webb
Le Lycée at YULA
Vasquez at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Avalon at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday
Note: Semifinals All Divisions May 9; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.