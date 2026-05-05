Prep sports roundup: Jacob Madrid launches three home runs in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame win
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On the final day of the regular season for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, catcher Jacob Madrid put together a game to remember. The senior hit three home runs in a 7-1 road victory over Loyola. The Knights claimed third place in the Mission League.
Madrid raised his season total to 11. He had a solo home run in the second inning to right field, a three-run home run in the third to right field and a solo home run in the sixth to left field.
Not even major leaguer Giancarlo Stanton was able to hit three home runs in a game during his two years playing for the Knights.
“It was surprising because I was honestly trying for line drives the opposite way,” Madrid said.
Madrid, an Oregon commit, said the Knights are ready for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Pairings will be announced Saturday at 1 p.m.
Orange Lutheran 6, Mater Dei 5: The Lancers won it on a walk-off RBI double by Eric Zdunek in the bottom of the ninth. Mater Dei had a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth with two out when Ricardo Hurtado hit a fly ball that couldn’t be caught, resulting in a tying run. CJ Weinstein homered for Orange Lutheran. Hamilton Friedberg and Jordan Kurz each had three hits. The loss leaves Servite in third place in the Trinity League.
Harvard-Westlake 10, Crespi 0: Ethan Price and Louis Lappe each had three hits for Harvard-Westlake, which clinched at least a share of the Mission League title with one game to play.
Sierra Canyon 6, Bishop Alemany 5: Home runs by Cody Gallegos and Mikhail Johnson rallied the Trailblazers, who clinched second place in the Mission League. Brody Thompson hit a home run for Alemany, which finished in fourth place.
Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0: The Eagles got their second 1-0 victory of the week. Jackson Schroeder and Bronson Jackson combined for the shutout. Jackson also drove in the only run.
El Camino Real 1, Granada Hills 0: Jackson Sellz threw a three-hit shutout and Ryan Glassman drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single in the sixth. The Royals, after being swept by Birmingham last week, needed a win to stay in the running for a No. 2 playoff seed.
Etiwanda 3, Upland 1: The Baseline League champions continue to move up the Division 1 rankings. Michael Aleman went the distance, striking out nine. Luke Severns hit a two-run home run.
Servite 1, Cypress 0: The Friars had three pitchers combine for the shutout. Mikey Cabral drove in the game’s only run and finished with two hits.
Santa Margarita 9, Capistrano Valley 0: Cooper Holland had a home run and Tyler George struck out eight while allowing no hits and no walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Covina 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0: Donovan Johnson threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Softball
Murrieta Mesa 13, Chaparral 0: Lilly Hauser threw a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. She also hit a home run.
Orange Lutheran 3, Santa Margarita 0: Rylee Silva threw a complete game, and the Lancers won the Trinity League title.
Mater Dei 9, JSerra 5: The Monarchs handed a rare defeat to JSerra pitcher Liliana Escobar. Savanah Duncan hit a grand slam.