Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep sports roundup: Jacob Madrid launches three home runs in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame win

Jacob Madrid of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hit three home runs on Tuesday at Loyola.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

On the final day of the regular season for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, catcher Jacob Madrid put together a game to remember. The senior hit three home runs in a 7-1 road victory over Loyola. The Knights claimed third place in the Mission League.

Madrid raised his season total to 11. He had a solo home run in the second inning to right field, a three-run home run in the third to right field and a solo home run in the sixth to left field.

Not even major leaguer Giancarlo Stanton was able to hit three home runs in a game during his two years playing for the Knights.

“It was surprising because I was honestly trying for line drives the opposite way,” Madrid said.

Advertisement

Madrid, an Oregon commit, said the Knights are ready for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Pairings will be announced Saturday at 1 p.m.

Orange Lutheran 6, Mater Dei 5: The Lancers won it on a walk-off RBI double by Eric Zdunek in the bottom of the ninth. Mater Dei had a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth with two out when Ricardo Hurtado hit a fly ball that couldn’t be caught, resulting in a tying run. CJ Weinstein homered for Orange Lutheran. Hamilton Friedberg and Jordan Kurz each had three hits. The loss leaves Servite in third place in the Trinity League.

Harvard-Westlake 10, Crespi 0: Ethan Price and Louis Lappe each had three hits for Harvard-Westlake, which clinched at least a share of the Mission League title with one game to play.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon 6, Bishop Alemany 5: Home runs by Cody Gallegos and Mikhail Johnson rallied the Trailblazers, who clinched second place in the Mission League. Brody Thompson hit a home run for Alemany, which finished in fourth place.

Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0: The Eagles got their second 1-0 victory of the week. Jackson Schroeder and Bronson Jackson combined for the shutout. Jackson also drove in the only run.

El Camino Real 1, Granada Hills 0: Jackson Sellz threw a three-hit shutout and Ryan Glassman drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single in the sixth. The Royals, after being swept by Birmingham last week, needed a win to stay in the running for a No. 2 playoff seed.

Etiwanda 3, Upland 1: The Baseline League champions continue to move up the Division 1 rankings. Michael Aleman went the distance, striking out nine. Luke Severns hit a two-run home run.

Servite 1, Cypress 0: The Friars had three pitchers combine for the shutout. Mikey Cabral drove in the game’s only run and finished with two hits.

Santa Margarita 9, Capistrano Valley 0: Cooper Holland had a home run and Tyler George struck out eight while allowing no hits and no walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Covina 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0: Donovan Johnson threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Softball

Murrieta Mesa 13, Chaparral 0: Lilly Hauser threw a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. She also hit a home run.

Orange Lutheran 3, Santa Margarita 0: Rylee Silva threw a complete game, and the Lancers won the Trinity League title.

Mater Dei 9, JSerra 5: The Monarchs handed a rare defeat to JSerra pitcher Liliana Escobar. Savanah Duncan hit a grand slam.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement